Princess Catherine wore a boho dress in her announcement video - I've found some similar ones for you
The perfect transeasonal dress
Yesterday, the Princess of Wales shared a touching video in which she announced she was cancer-free after months of chemotherapy.
In unprecedently personal behind-the-scenes footage, the Windsor family can be seen on various outings, playing games, kissing and cuddling. It was shot near the couple's countryside home in Norfolk.
In many of the shots, Catherine can be seen wearing a boho-inspired dress, with long sleeves and a cream and green pattern. I've done some sleuthing, and can confirm it is part of Veronica Beard's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. As expected, like with all the other fashion brands she wears, the dress is already sold out.
But fear not, if you still want to emulate her style, I've found some great alternatives for you.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Separately, the Princess of Wales also wore a belted denim midi dress by UK high-street brand Roman. That one is still available in a few sizes, and it will only set you back £35.
Catherine styled both of them with her favourite Superga white trainers, so I've included them below so you can shop them too.
Both styles are a little more casual than her usual official wardrobe, tying in perfectly with the fly-on-the-wall, almost vintage feel of the video. We love a glimpse of Catherine's off-duty wardrobe. Shop her looks below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.