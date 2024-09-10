Princess Catherine wore a boho dress in her announcement video - I've found some similar ones for you

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales shared a touching video in which she announced she was cancer-free after months of chemotherapy.

In unprecedently personal behind-the-scenes footage, the Windsor family can be seen on various outings, playing games, kissing and cuddling. It was shot near the couple's countryside home in Norfolk.

In many of the shots, Catherine can be seen wearing a boho-inspired dress, with long sleeves and a cream and green pattern. I've done some sleuthing, and can confirm it is part of Veronica Beard's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. As expected, like with all the other fashion brands she wears, the dress is already sold out.

But fear not, if you still want to emulate her style, I've found some great alternatives for you.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Separately, the Princess of Wales also wore a belted denim midi dress by UK high-street brand Roman. That one is still available in a few sizes, and it will only set you back £35.

Catherine styled both of them with her favourite Superga white trainers, so I've included them below so you can shop them too.

Both styles are a little more casual than her usual official wardrobe, tying in perfectly with the fly-on-the-wall, almost vintage feel of the video. We love a glimpse of Catherine's off-duty wardrobe. Shop her looks below.