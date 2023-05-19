Live

Cannes Film Festival 2023: All the red carpet pictures and best looks

By Marie Claire
published

Arguably, one of our favourite events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival delivers on two counts. Firstly, it provides valuable insight into the films that we're all going to be talking about. Secondly—and most importantly—it fulfils all our red carpet fantasies by serving glamour, gowns and jewels by the bucket load. 

It's the event where Hollywood royalty pulls out all the stops for several photo calls and red-carpet premieres in the stylish Riviera—just take a look at the best Cannes Film Festival red-carpet looks of all time to see what we're talking about. 

This year, we'll be documenting our favourite looks and moments throughout the festival, so make sure you bookmark this page. 

Naomi Ackie attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie attends the 'The Zone Of Interest' red carpet.

'The Zone Of Interest', Red Carpet

US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman arrives for the screening of the film "The Zone Of Interest" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2023


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet. 

Carla Bruni attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Bruni in silver. 

Emma Todt attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Todt in a glorious off-white gown. 

