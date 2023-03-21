Jennifer Lopez may be a singer, actress and the reason Google images was invented (opens in new tab), but as of today, the highly accomplished multi-hyphenate can now add another addition to her resume: footwear designer.

Yes, JLO (opens in new tab)has teamed up with US retailer Revolve to launch an exclusive collection of footwear. The collection is set to launch in three separate drops, the first of which is available to buy now.

Of course, the aesthetic is pure JLo, which means it is complete with glamour a plenty. Think sky-high platform heels, crystal-embellished boots (opens in new tab) and feather-adorned sandals, all of which are party-ready wardrobe addition.

The star took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the collab and offer her 238 million followers a sneak peek at the collection. In the caption, Lopez wrote "I love shoes! Can anyone relate?" Over 500,000 people subsequently liked that post, presumably agreeing with her notion.

Revolve also hosted a party in honour of the collaboration. The star-studded event included appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and of course, Jennifer Lopez herself.

Of the collaboration, Revolve's Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona, said, "At REVOLVE, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success. Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from REVOLVE."

She continued, "Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. We're so excited to introduce the new line of footwear."

