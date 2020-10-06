Here’s a first look at the H&M x The Vampire’s Wife collaboration

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The H&M designer collaborations are always something to get excited about. In previous years, the high-street stores has teamed up with the likes of Stella McCartney, ERDEM, Balmain and Giambattista Valli, and the collections have been so popular that they’ve caused hour long queues (both physical and digital) and products to sell out within minutes.

This year’s big collab is with none other than The Vampire’s Wife, a cult favourite with celebrities and royalty, including Kate Middleton, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jodie Comer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and more.

The label, founded by model and designer Susie Cave is known for its gothic-style (hence the name) romantic and feminine dresses, which often feature glamorous details such as ruffles and lace.

Here’s a little sneak peek at the collection, and it’s set to be a good one. Statement pieces include a lace dress with exaggerated shoulders, a velvet mini with pussy-bow detail and a silvery lace cape that will be perfect for party season.

SHOP THE H&M X THE VAMPIRE’S WIFE COLLECTION HERE FROM 22ND OCT

You’ll also be able to get your fill of accessories, including detachable ruffle collars, fingerless lace gloves and whimsical jewellery.

Susie Cave said in a statement, ‘H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire’s Wife to life. I hope the collection gives as much to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it.’

You’ll also be pleased to hear that the collection has some serious green credentials too, with garments made from sustainably sourced materials.

And finally for the really good news: you won’t have to wait long to shop the H&M x The Vampire’s Wife collection, because it drops online and in selected store on the 22nd October. Prices are all under £100.