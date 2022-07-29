Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to your new favourite shoes...

When it comes to the best sandals for summer, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Oran sandals by Hermes. The tan colour goes with just about anything, and they instantly elevate an outfit thanks to their chic silhouette.

Much like the Chanel dad sandals and the Prada raffia tote bag, they make the wardrobe essentials list, and we’ve been lusting after them for quite a while.

They are easily recognisable thanks to the iconic ‘H’ cut-out, and we’re yet to find an outfit that they don’t look good with.

That being said, these sandals can set you back a small fortune, so it’s definitely worth thinking about them before investing.

If you’re not ready to part with your hard earned cash, not to fear, as we’ve searched high and low for the best affordable alternatives.

Keep on scrolling to shop our edit of the best high street versions, and remember to pack them for your next summer holiday…

Get the look: Hermes Oran sandals

