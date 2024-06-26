We get it, summer office dressing is complicated - here's what the MC fashion team is wearing in the heatwave
Heatwave approved
With the unpredictable summer weather we've been experiencing, the sudden rise to almost 30-degree weather is a joy. And I never used to say that about heatwaves. While you might feel inclined to opt for the shortest of shorts and a potential swimsuit, it may not always be the most office-appropriate attire.
Linen, cotton, and all things oversized are the usual go-to clothing for these situations, as they provide quick relief as opposed to stickier materials such as polyester and nylon. Additionally, some classic winter basics like white T-shirts and button-downs can be repurposed for the hotter weather and simply styled on their own without any layers or jackets.
Of course, we figured it would be best, to be honest about the situation and provide real-life inspiration if you're stuck on what to wear to the office during this rather long heatwave. From jorts to maxi dresses, we've got you covered.
Keep scrolling to see our looks.
Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director
Summer dressing, for me, is all about beautiful dresses like this one from Aussie label Alemais and I have been waiting for it to be hot enough to wear it. The only way to describe it is happiness in a dress and although it is a bit of an investment it works in the city, at the beach and is a piece I will love wearing for many years to come.
Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor
It's finally warm enough to wear this Chloé top, which I bought years ago. I've teamed it with a pair of Bardot shorts, Prada shoes and my trusty pre-loved Louis Vuitton Speedy. I can't remember where the sunglasses are from but here is a similar pair. These shorts are usually low rise but for this outfit I cinched them at the waist with a Diane von Furstenberg scarf.
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
I don't deal well with the heat, at all (unless I have easy access to a pool obviously), so heatwave dressing for me is about lightweight fabrics and styles that don't cling to my body. Which is why I chose this silk dress by Reformation. It's strapless and lofty and super breathable. I've paired it with an Agmes cord necklace, A. Emery sandals and my new The Row bag.
Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
My (almost) everyday outfit formula consists of a crisp white T-shirt and jeans. Of course, with the heatwave involved, I opted for a looser pair of jorts instead and paired this with my most recent purchase, a classic pair of clogs. For accessories, I included a classic Carrie Elizabeth ring and my go-to laptop-friendly bag from Russel and Bromley.
