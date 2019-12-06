Foodie Christmas Gifts

Christmas is the time to eat, drink and be merry, so get in the festive spirit and check out our best gifts for food lovers
Be it the pigs in blankets – that each year, regardless of numbers, are hoovered up in a matter of seconds – or the devastatingly rich leeks in white sauce and indulgent roast potatoes, Christmas day is much defined by the food that we consume.
And as we enter the festive period like mobilised soldiers prepared for battle, we also resume our roles in the kitchen with the same utmost precision and unwavering obedience – in this case, to our General The Turkey Handler, the only person trusted enough to cook what we can all agree is Christmas lunch’s most precarious ingredient. Whether you’re dedicated stirrer, the artful table layer or been demoted to early-morning potato scrubber, we can all empathise with the efficiency (or chaos) that dictates the day’s foodie preparations.
Food really does provide the foundation to all these days of celebration; whether it’s the preparation, the eating, the overindulging or the peculiar familial traditions, I’m sure we can all agree, it’s the bread and butter of Christmas day.
So for all those foodies out there, or even those just looking for a last minute gift to take round on Boxing Day lunch, we have gathered together the best gift guide for all your foodie needs. From Le Creuset’s midnight blue, Art Deco cooking pot that poses the ultimate gift to any host with the most or hostess with the mostess to Hotel Chocolat’s hot chocolate express maker that will have any chocoholic drool uncontrollably, these pressies imbue the very essence of Christmas.
And for the ultimate prolonger of festive cheer, offer someone the wonderful gift of Hair of the Dog; quash any hangover with The Pickle House’s divine spiced tomato mix – rich and tangy it will keep you going well into the new year.
What are you waiting for? Get cracking.
You can thank us later.
Hotel Chocolat’s The Velvetiser
For your chocoholic friends, Hotel Chocolat has got you seriously covered. Bringing their decadent and silky smooth hot chocolate right to your home, The Velvetiser is the perfect gadget for those chilly winter nights.
The Pickle House Spiced Tomato Mix, £4.75
Excited for Christmas but dreading Boxing Day's unyielding hangover? No stress. This deliciously spiced tomato mix - made with all natural ingredients - has got you covered. Pour over ice and vodka for the ultimate Bloody Mary.
Getting Personal personalised rectangular cheese board
Do you know a cheese lover with a keen eye for detail? Impress them with their own personalised cheese board, complete with a four part knife set.
Silent pool gin, £37
Made with 24 botanicals that all work together in a marriage of floral and citrus notes. Delicious.
Le Creuset Art Deco Casserole Pot
For the host who likes to entertain the masses, this is the dreamiest gift of them all.
Pasta Evangelists Pasta Subscription
For the best gift of them all, offer your foodie friend 12 deliveries of fresh artisan pasta. Drool.
Firebox CBD Christmas Cake
100% illegal but a little more fun than your average Christmas cake. A fun gift for any festive occasion.
The Just Slate Company Stainless Steel Cheese Markers
A gift-boxed set of stainless steel cheese markers perfect for the most varied of cheese boards.
Lindor Milk & White Truffles
These chocolate truffles by Lindt are made up of a smooth milk chocolate shell and a melt-in-the-mouth white chocolate centre.
Darkness whisky, £49.95
For a gift to carry them well into the new year, this intense sherried whisky boasts bold flavour with a hint of toastiness - a winter warmer if you will.
John Lewis Penguin Oven Mitt
The perfect gift for any host who favours style, practicality and full blown cuteness.
Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne and Glasses Gift Set
Get your hands on this for the ultimate people pleaser. Mother's best friend? Sorted. Godmother's cousin's nephew? Done.
Fever Tree Gin and Tonic Christmas Crackers
I think it's about time everyone moved on from the days of nail scissors and a bouncy ball in their crackers. These are the real deal.
The Chocolate Libertine orange wafer thins, £9.95
Crisp melt in the mouth milk chocolate and orange - a delicious end to any meal.
Dairy Milk Christmas Cottage, £16
Chocolate has overshadowed the humble gingerbread this year, and we're so here for it.
The Five Guys gift card, from £10
Purchase in-store at any restaurant and give the joy of a burger to your loved ones.
Thorntons white chocolate cafe latte block, £12
Who could resist this?