Foodie Christmas Gifts

Christmas is the time to eat, drink and be merry, so get in the festive spirit and check out our best gifts for food lovers

Be it the pigs in blankets – that each year, regardless of numbers, are hoovered up in a matter of seconds – or the devastatingly rich leeks in white sauce and indulgent roast potatoes, Christmas day is much defined by the food that we consume.

And as we enter the festive period like mobilised soldiers prepared for battle, we also resume our roles in the kitchen with the same utmost precision and unwavering obedience – in this case, to our General The Turkey Handler, the only person trusted enough to cook what we can all agree is Christmas lunch’s most precarious ingredient. Whether you’re dedicated stirrer, the artful table layer or been demoted to early-morning potato scrubber, we can all empathise with the efficiency (or chaos) that dictates the day’s foodie preparations.

Food really does provide the foundation to all these days of celebration; whether it’s the preparation, the eating, the overindulging or the peculiar familial traditions, I’m sure we can all agree, it’s the bread and butter of Christmas day.

So for all those foodies out there, or even those just looking for a last minute gift to take round on Boxing Day lunch, we have gathered together the best gift guide for all your foodie needs. From Le Creuset’s midnight blue, Art Deco cooking pot that poses the ultimate gift to any host with the most or hostess with the mostess to Hotel Chocolat’s hot chocolate express maker that will have any chocoholic drool uncontrollably, these pressies imbue the very essence of Christmas.

And for the ultimate prolonger of festive cheer, offer someone the wonderful gift of Hair of the Dog; quash any hangover with The Pickle House’s divine spiced tomato mix – rich and tangy it will keep you going well into the new year.

What are you waiting for? Get cracking.

You can thank us later.