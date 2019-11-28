Puds and Christmas cheer, how lovely.

It goes without saying that Christmas in London is a pretty big deal, with every inch of central London strewn in Christmas lights and gigantic ornamented trees popping up like daisies wherever you look. It’s hard to be a Grinch around this time of year as the English capital really gets into the spirit, with a whole range of festive activities packing out the city’s events calendar. While there’s no denying the charm of Winter Wonderland or a classic Christmas panto, there’s a ton of other things going on that you’ll want to get involved with.

For anybody who wants to give a new winter carnival a go, Winterfest is fast emerging as the creative’s alternative to Hyde Park’s major offering with a host of unique immersive light displays and art installations. If you’re looking for something fun to do with your pals, some of the city’s most beautiful locations make ice skating in London a reality with pop up rinks at the Natural History Museum and Somerset House.

Ready for some festive cheer? Here’s a few Christmas events in London to keep your eye on…

Christmas Events in London

Winter Wonderland in London is always one of the most hotly anticipated events of the year, transforming Hyde Park into a festive paradise. Every year, people flock to the Christmas escape to chow down on mulled wine, bratwurst and other festive delights and hop onto various theme park rides. With classics like the ice skating rink, Christmas circus, Bar Hutte’s Christmas karaoke booths and the ice bar returning, they’re introducing a brand new Peter Pan on Ice show, a Teletubbies extravaganza as well as a new theme for the Magical Ice Kingdom: the Secret Forest.

Where is Winter Wonderland?

Hyde Park, London

Winter Wonderland opening hours

Opens November 22, 4pm-10pm; November 21 – January 5, 10am – 10pm (Closed on Christmas day)

Winter Wonderland tickets

It’s totally free to enter the park, however certain Winter Wonderland attractions require that you book tickets in advance. These include ice skating, the Magical Ice Kingdom, bar ice, the giant wheel, Zippo’s Christmas Circus, Cirque Berserk, the Snowman Experience, Peter Pan on Ice, the Teletubbies Christmas Show, Bar Hutte, the Comedy Club and Ice Sculpting Workshops.

Winterfest

For an utterly immersive Christmas event, Wembley Park has launched its first ever winter lights trail. Exhibiting artists’ work from all over the world, the event is filled with multi-sensory installations of light and sound. Sign me up.

Where is Winterfest?

Wembley Park, London

Winterfest opening hours

Opens November 20 – January 3 (varying times)

Winterfest tickets

Admission is free for Winterfest.

Christmas at Kew Gardens

Now in its seventh year, Kew Gardens is bringing in Christmas once again with its magical display of lights. Filled with glittering spiral trees, dazzling laser projections and a collection of illuminated vines, it’s a hub of sparkles perfect for any family outing. If this sounds up your street, don’t hang about as tickets are selling thick and fast – don’t miss out!

Where is it?

Kew Gardens, London

When is it?

20 November – 5 January

How can I get tickets?

Tickets can be booked online here.

Baker Street Quarter, Marylebone

Literally walk into Christmas with this exclusive festive tour. From this week, guests will beable to journey through Baker Street’s Christmas lights learning about the inspiration behind them and revealing the stories around them. And to top things off, all visitors will be granted 20% off the seasonal cocktails at the Churchill Bar and Terrace.

Where is it?

Baker Street, London

When is it?

Wednesday 4th December

How can I get tickets?

No booking is required. To attend, guests should meet outside 55 Baker Street at 6pm.

The Floofy and the Fabulous

For the cutest and cuddliest Christmas party of the year, head over to this festive doggy shinding in Shoreditch. In homage to some of the nation’s most popular dogs, Pug Cafe and dog brush brand Pet Teezer have teamed up to bring you a day filled with daschunds, pugs and pomeranians. Taking place at The Allegory in Shoreditch, there will be a delicious festive menu for humans and dogs alike. And to get the party going, DJ Daren James will be playing hours of funk and disco – paw-sitively brilliant.

Where is it?

The Allegory, Shoreditch, London

When is it?

Sunday 8th December

How can I get tickets?

For tickets visit pugcafe.com

Ice skating in London

Ice Skating at Somerset House

Somerset House becomes a dreamy Christmas getaway every year and 2018’s no different. This year, they’ve returned with their gigantic ice skating rink and brought a 40 foot Christmas tree to the table. This year, Fortnum & Mason are actually helping sponsor the rink and they’ve also thrown in an alpine-inspired restaurant lodge and a Christmas arcade for all your gift-buying needs. Plus, there’s also going to be Skate Lates where a number of DJs will light up the ice with some banging tunes.

Where is it?

Somerset House, London

When is it?

13 November 2019 – 14 January 2019

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are priced at £11 for adults and £8.50 for children. They can be booked through Somerset House’s website.

Ice Skating at Natural History Museum

There’s nothing quite like skating at the Natural History Museum’s rink in the shadow of the architectural masterpiece. It’s an experience that’ll send goosebumps across your skin (and not just because the weather’s freezing) as you skate around a gigantic Christmas tree and under the surrounding tree’s canopy of fairy lights. If you’ve had enough of gliding around, you can also retreat for a mulled wine at the Cafe Bar and balcony where you’ll be able to watch the skaters down below.

Where is it?

Natural History Museum, South Kensington, London

When is it?

Open 25 October 2019 – 12 January 2019, 10am – 9pm (closed on Christmas Day)

How can I get tickets?

Tickets start at £12.65 for adults, £8.80 for children and £9.90 for families. Students pay £9 for access to the rink and a drink and there’s also a parent and toddler package, which is priced at £11 and also comes with a beverage. Tickets can be booked through Ticketmaster.

Christmas Shows in London

Christmas Pantomime: Snow White at Richmond Theatre

There’s nothing like a panto to put you and the family in good spirits and this is set to be one of the biggest this year. Snow White will be taking over Richmond Theatre this year with the likes of Jo Brand, Jon Clegg and Jason Sutton ready to banter. Guests should expect to see some hilarious performances, fabulous costumes and some outrageous dance numbers.

When is it?

December 7 – January 5

Where is it?

Richmond, London

How can I get tickets?

Tickets can be booked online here.

Nutcracker

With over 100 dancers and musicians to bring this performance alive, The Nutcracker is an exquisite interplay of dancing and festive magic. From the sound of Tchaikovsky’s popular score played live to the festive set and enchanting costume design, the show captures the true essence of Christmas in just two hours and fifteen minutes.

When is it?

December 11 – January 5

Where is it?

Westminster, London

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are priced from £48 each and are available here.

Christmas foodie events in London

Puds and Trees market at Cowcross Yards

For the first time ever, Puds and Trees market is launching this December and is bringing us none other but a Christmas Pudding Tree. That’s right, a whole tree decorated in edible puds will be gracing our capital this season, and best of all, you’ll get to pick one off to enjoy totally free of charge. The event will take place across three days, which will include one late night and two daytime markets to celebrate all things wholesome and festive. How lovely.

Where is it?

Farringdon, London

When is it?

December 11 – December 14

How can I get tickets?

It’s free of charge to attend but for more information visit their site here.

Miracle at Henrietta

This cosy festive oasis is an ideal spot for anyone feeling a little overwhelmed by the consuming chaos prevailing at this time of the year. Located next to Covent Garden piazza, the pop-up bar will serve up a plethora of Christmas tipples perfect for the knackered shopper in need of a little breather. Decorated in festive retro decor, Miracle is inspired by nostalgia and is dedicated to making anyone feel cosy and at home. The roaring fireplace says it all.

When is it open?

November 12 – December 23

Where is it?

Covent Garden, London

How can I book?

Reserve your place here

The Museum of Architecture’s Gingerbread City

Hansel and Gretal meet architectural excellence at Somerset House’s latest exhibition. Hosting over 100 leading architects, engineers and designers, you will be able to walk through an entire miniature city made entirely of gingerbread.

When is it open?

December 7 – January 5

Where is it?

Somerset House, London

How can I book?

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7 for under 12s and under 3s go free of charge. You can purchase them here.

So whether you’re hanging out with friends, family or just trying to figure out a cheeky date night – we’ve got you sorted.

Merry Christmas, everybody!