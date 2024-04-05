Coastal cowgirl, boho, 90's minimalism and sportswear: meet the biggest festival fashion trends of 2024

You heard it here first: festival season is finally here. From the cult 'Cowboy Carter' listening sessions in New York to Glastonbury's headliner announcements, we are ready to ring in this year's festival fashion trends.

So, if you're looking to reach in for your inner Beyoncé or Bella Hadid for a sleek western look or if you, like me, are obsessed with Chloé's new era and want some comfortable boho feels, I've rounded up our top four trends that will be all over summer 2024's biggest festivals from Coachella to Glastonbury.

Of course, here at MC HQ, we're huge fans of reworking our closets for festival season and beyond, as well as finding inspiration from our favourite celebs, especially when it comes to festival fashion trends. Keep scrolling if you're on the lookout for some key investment pieces for festival season or want to start looking at some stylish outfit inspiration that I'm sure will not disappoint.

Coastal Cowgirl 2.0

It's no surprise that Western looks are all the rage right now. Need further proof? Shopping platform LTK has reported an increase in searches for 'cowboy' of up to 65%, and searches for 'country' are up a staggering 270%. Take Cowboy Carter as an example, or Ralph Lauren, Coach, and Sandro's Spring/Summer 2024 collections. From fringed jackets to cowboy hats, this totally fitting look is all things fun, comfortable, and playful.

Boho

Fans of Sienna Miller circa 2004, listen up: boho is officially back. Ruffles, wedged sandals, and oversized glasses will be all over our social media feeds this festival season—and we have french fashion house Chloé to thank. The brand's latest collection features dreamy silhouettes, wooden clogs, and chiffon pieces that are not only ultra-sleek, but also a great option for those sunny festival days.

90s minimalism

When it comes to festival fashion, we all know comfort is key, so if its fuss free style you are looking for then 90s minimalism is for you. Take 90s style icon, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as an example. Her style formula almost always included pared back neutral colours, simple cuts, and sophisticated designs that exuded comfort without compromising on style. Think simple slip dresses and skirts, white shirts and mesh ballet flats.

Sportswear

A fashion trend kickstarted by Zendaya is no rare occurrence, and sportswear is set to be the star's next contribution. With her newest film 'Challengers' bringing in an athletic tennis aesthetic, expect tennis whites and sporty stripes to gain traction this summer. On the runway, Celine, Casablanca, and Ahluwalia are showcased various iterations of the trend with moto jackets, sports shorts, and track suit bottoms, and when it comes to making this trend work for festival season - there is no comfier option.