Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

But they won't last long.

Today, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, visited RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey. This marked the pair’s first visit to the nation since they received their new titles and their first official duty since the mourning period for Her Majesty, the Queen ended.

For the occasion, Kate opted to wear a bright red coat by LK Bennett and paired the statement item alongside black trousers and pointed-toe pumps. However, it was Middleton’s earrings that really garnered our attention. The royal sported a pair of triangle-shaped hoops from Spells of Love.

The earrings (which have also been seen on Kendall Jenner) are 18K recycled gold plated and retail for just £79. Considering Kate is usually seen in heirloom-worthy royal jewels, this feels like a particularly attainable price point.

Video you may like:

Interestingly, this is not the first time Catherine, Princess of Wales has been seen in these particular earrings. In fact, Kate was spotted in the same earrings in June of this year, and previously in 2020.

Spells of Love believes that you shouldn’t have to save your jewellery for a special occasion and we can definitely see how these hoops would make the perfect everyday addition to your jewellery box. Luckily, they’re still in stock!

Keep scrolling to shop Kate’s exact earrings, as well as a few similar pairs below.

Kate Middleton’s Spells of Love earrings: