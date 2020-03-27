6 dresses that have given me total escapism this week

We have discussed how dressing up can help boost morale in these uncertain times, and how feel-good fashion can be.

On that note, during the past week, whenever I’ve become a bit low after too many times refreshing my BBC newsfeed, I’ve been practicing virtual window shopping.

Dresses in particular are my weakness, no other pieces of clothing bring me more joy or make me feel more empowered. So the past few days, I have been creating my ideal wish list, of dresses that are pure, unadulterated escapism.

Some of them have puff sleeves that look like clouds, others are a periwinkle blue that reminds me of summer. Sure, I can’t afford most of them, but it’s not about buying them, it’s simply about daydreaming, and that I can afford.

Behold, my pretty dress edit, which I hope will put a smile on your face.

