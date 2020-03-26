The cult fashion films and TV shows to add to your watch list

We’ve all got our favourite feel-good films that we like to watch on repeat, and more often than not these include fashion rom coms.

We all know the usual suspects: The Devil Wears Prada, Clueless, Pretty Woman… So we thought we’d share a few other cult films and TV shows you might not have seen yet, which will definitely give you your fashion fix.

This TV show was sadly cancelled after just 14 episodes, and what a crying shame. Set in the 1960s, it followed the lives of Pan Am stewardesses. The period costumes were great (those uniforms!) and the cast even better: Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, Kelli Garner… Great for fans of Mad Men.

Fans of Mean Girls and Clueless, this one’s for you. Starring Rose McGowan and Rebecca Gayheart, it follows the lives of three popular high school girls.

Yes it’s about the porn industry, but it’s also about Disco and 1970s fashion. You’ll love this comedy.

A movie about witchcraft might not seem the obvious fashion movie, but the outfits in this film are iconic. They are basically all that was right with the 90s: gothic chokers, lace up boots, grungy slip dresses and kilt skirts.

Starring the iconic Diana Ross, this rag-to-riches movie follows struggling Chicago fashion design student Tracy, after a chance meeting with hotshot fashion photographer Sean in the department store where she works leads to a runway life as a model in Rome.

If you haven’t watched this yet, do yourself a favour and get started ASAP. From the gorgeous late 50s costumes and New York apartments to the funny quips, this is feel-good TV at its absolute best.

This comedy about a day in the lives of teenagers working in a record shop is sure gold. Starting Liv Tyler, it’s a nostalgic look back at 90s fashion.

Who doesn’t love a makeover movie (or a young Harrison Ford)? When working-class secretary Tess (Melanie Griffith) takes on the identity of her upper-class boss Katherine (Sigourney Weaver), she swaps polyester suits and trainers for designer dresses and heels. Best of the 80s right there.