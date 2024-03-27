We found the best Eid gifts to treat your loved ones to this year

We’re nearing the end of Ramadan, and if you're planning on finishing the holy month with a big celebration—it’s time to start thinking about the best Eid gifts to buy. Whether you’ve been observing Ramadan yourself or would like to give your Muslim friends a well-deserved treat after a month of fasting, we’ve rounded up the best Eid gifts to shop right now.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2024?

It is anticipated that Eid al-Fitr will fall on or around the 9th of April this year. The exact date of Eid is never completely certain—it's based on the lunar cycle, the month of Ramadan is over when a new moon is sighted. Eid marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, and this shifts by about 2 weeks from one year to the next.

After a month of fasting, Eid is celebrated by visiting, sharing gifts and breaking bread with loved ones. Growing up, I always remember new clothes, food and money being among the most traditional presents (and if I'm honest, the ones I most looked forward to). Now, I’m not one to reject a gift of money, but there’s something much more special about a well-thought-out and personal present.

If you're on the lookout for more seasonal gifting options, we've rounded up the best Easter eggs and beauty eggs, but what about the best Eid gifts?

From delicate jewellery and intricately decorated biscuits to luxury candles, clothing and even chic cookware, we’ve put together the most thoughtful Eid gifts to treat your loved ones to this year.

Best Eid gifts 2024:

Our Place, Crescent Always Pan® 2.0 £130 at Our Place Our Place has released a limited-edition Always Pan (the Crescent), just in time for Ramadan and Eid. The cult-status non-stick pan now comes in a pistachio colour (slightly lighter in tone than their bestselling sage) and features a moon and crescent design on the handle, inspired by Islamic architecture. And just to make it an even more perfect gift, 20% of net profits will go to The Middle East Children's Alliance who provide critical humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond.

Bateel, Midas filled dates £54.99 at Selfridges Bateel's gourmet dates make the perfect luxurious gift - stuffed with an assortment of roasted or caramelised nuts and candied lemon, orange and ginger. Yum.

Baked by Steph, Personalised Eid Letterbox Cookies £25 at Baked by Steph If your giftee isn't a huge fan of dates, you can still give them a sweet treat in the form of this personalised biscuit box. It's letterbox-friendly, making it the perfect gift for loved ones you won't get to see on the day.

Luna Charles, Juno Moon & Star Hair Clip Set £18 at Luna Charles This hair clip set is suitably celebratory and oh-so chic.

Astrid & Miyu, Moon Charm Crystal Hoops £65 at Astrid & Miyu And for something more subtle: these delicate crescent charm drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu.

Papier, Big Flavour Recipe Journal £29 at Papier I'm a huge fan of Papier's journals and planners, and this Big Flavour recipe journal makes the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. They can write down all their favourite Ramadan recipes to use for years to come!

Fortnum & Mason, The Eid Celebration Hamper £260 at Fortnum & Mason Fortnum & Mason hampers make the ultimate indulgent treat, and this Eid gift hamper is filled with the most delicious-sounding treats. From stuffed dates and tea and coffee to a huge fruit and nut platter, consider your hosting duties sorted.

Harrods, Eid Luxury Hamper £500 at Harrods Packed full of cocoa-dusted pistachios, white chocolate strawberries (hand-finished by chocolatiers), rose fondant discs, chocolate covered dates and so much more, this Harrods hamper is the height of luxury.

Cutter & Squidge, Eid Mubarak Mixed Brownie Box £18.99 at Cutter & Squidge Cutter & Squidge make the most beautiful thematic baked goods. This mixed brownie box features flavours like white chocolate, pistachio and sticky toffee - it's not a want, it's a need.

La Mira Sweet Treats, Personalised Eid Dipped Oreo Gift £12.80 at Not on the High Street And for fellow Oreo lovers, these chocolate-dipped cookies are intricately decorated and personalised.

Ajouter Store, Eid Arabic Stoneware Candles £19.99 at Not on the High Street These chic stoneware candles will make a lovely addition to their decor. You can choose from a variety of scents, including velvet Oud and peony blush.

Cire Trudon, Ernesto Scented Candle £95 at Selfridges And if they're serious about their scented candles, our Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor adores this luxury offering from Cire Trudon. It has a heady, smoky and expensive-smelling scent

Molton Brown, Milk Musk Eau De Parfum £120 at Fenwick Another of Shannon's favourites - Milk Musk by Molton Brown. Not only is the bottle utterly stunning, it has a rich, creamy scent, perfect for fans of musky fragrances.

Monsoon, Skye Sequin Embellished Tunic Dress £72 at Monsoon Gifting clothes on Eid is traditional, and I can't think of a sweeter ensemble than this intricately-embellished dress and matching gold butterfly bag.

Needle & Thread, Raindrop Gloss Tunic £300 at Needle & Thread This Needle & Thread new-in tunic and the matching trousers make the perfect chic-yet-comfy hosting outfit.

Meriweather, Agnes coat £895 at Meriweather For a more practical (yet still incredibly chic) present, this Meriweather trench. It's waterproof and windproof down to the sealed seams, incredibly lightweight and can even be worn as a backpack on stuffy tube journeys. Genius.

Chanel, Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour £31.45 at John Lewis You can't go wrong with gifting a Chanel lipstick, and this Rupturiste shade is the perfect pinky nude.

Eid Personalised Money Gift Bag £5.95 at Not on the High Street Give these personalised bags out to the kids to collect their Eid money or fill them with sweets - it's up to you.