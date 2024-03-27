We found the best Eid gifts to treat your loved ones to this year
From gourmet dates to luxury candles
We’re nearing the end of Ramadan, and if you're planning on finishing the holy month with a big celebration—it’s time to start thinking about the best Eid gifts to buy. Whether you’ve been observing Ramadan yourself or would like to give your Muslim friends a well-deserved treat after a month of fasting, we’ve rounded up the best Eid gifts to shop right now.
When is Eid al-Fitr 2024?
It is anticipated that Eid al-Fitr will fall on or around the 9th of April this year. The exact date of Eid is never completely certain—it's based on the lunar cycle, the month of Ramadan is over when a new moon is sighted. Eid marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, and this shifts by about 2 weeks from one year to the next.
After a month of fasting, Eid is celebrated by visiting, sharing gifts and breaking bread with loved ones. Growing up, I always remember new clothes, food and money being among the most traditional presents (and if I'm honest, the ones I most looked forward to). Now, I’m not one to reject a gift of money, but there’s something much more special about a well-thought-out and personal present.
If you're on the lookout for more seasonal gifting options, we've rounded up the best Easter eggs and beauty eggs, but what about the best Eid gifts?
From delicate jewellery and intricately decorated biscuits to luxury candles, clothing and even chic cookware, we’ve put together the most thoughtful Eid gifts to treat your loved ones to this year.
Best Eid gifts 2024:
Our Place has released a limited-edition Always Pan (the Crescent), just in time for Ramadan and Eid. The cult-status non-stick pan now comes in a pistachio colour (slightly lighter in tone than their bestselling sage) and features a moon and crescent design on the handle, inspired by Islamic architecture.
And just to make it an even more perfect gift, 20% of net profits will go to The Middle East Children's Alliance who provide critical humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond.
Bateel's gourmet dates make the perfect luxurious gift - stuffed with an assortment of roasted or caramelised nuts and candied lemon, orange and ginger. Yum.
If your giftee isn't a huge fan of dates, you can still give them a sweet treat in the form of this personalised biscuit box. It's letterbox-friendly, making it the perfect gift for loved ones you won't get to see on the day.
This hair clip set is suitably celebratory and oh-so chic.
And for something more subtle: these delicate crescent charm drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu.
I'm a huge fan of Papier's journals and planners, and this Big Flavour recipe journal makes the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. They can write down all their favourite Ramadan recipes to use for years to come!
Fortnum & Mason hampers make the ultimate indulgent treat, and this Eid gift hamper is filled with the most delicious-sounding treats. From stuffed dates and tea and coffee to a huge fruit and nut platter, consider your hosting duties sorted.
Packed full of cocoa-dusted pistachios, white chocolate strawberries (hand-finished by chocolatiers), rose fondant discs, chocolate covered dates and so much more, this Harrods hamper is the height of luxury.
Cutter & Squidge make the most beautiful thematic baked goods. This mixed brownie box features flavours like white chocolate, pistachio and sticky toffee - it's not a want, it's a need.
And for fellow Oreo lovers, these chocolate-dipped cookies are intricately decorated and personalised.
These chic stoneware candles will make a lovely addition to their decor. You can choose from a variety of scents, including velvet Oud and peony blush.
And if they're serious about their scented candles, our Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor adores this luxury offering from Cire Trudon. It has a heady, smoky and expensive-smelling scent
Another of Shannon's favourites - Milk Musk by Molton Brown. Not only is the bottle utterly stunning, it has a rich, creamy scent, perfect for fans of musky fragrances.
Gifting clothes on Eid is traditional, and I can't think of a sweeter ensemble than this intricately-embellished dress and matching gold butterfly bag.
This Needle & Thread new-in tunic and the matching trousers make the perfect chic-yet-comfy hosting outfit.
For a more practical (yet still incredibly chic) present, this Meriweather trench. It's waterproof and windproof down to the sealed seams, incredibly lightweight and can even be worn as a backpack on stuffy tube journeys. Genius.
You can't go wrong with gifting a Chanel lipstick, and this Rupturiste shade is the perfect pinky nude.
Give these personalised bags out to the kids to collect their Eid money or fill them with sweets - it's up to you.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
