Cool girls can't get enough of these t-shirts right now

Logo mania is well and truly alive, if my social feeds are to be believed. It feels like every other cool girl I follow is embracing designer logo t-shirts this summer, and I am so here for it.

Creative director and fashion columnist Vivian Horn kept things chic in black shorts, a white quilted Chanel bag and a Jil Sander t-shirt, also sported by Self Development Coach⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ & Speaker Roxie Nafousi.

The latter added a pop of colour to hers with a vinyl burgundy skirt. Meanwhile, Grace Ghanem kept things vibrant at Copenhagen Fashion Week in a bright yellow Dior tank top, paired with a floral skirt and purple mules.

On the catwalk, designers amped up the humble t-shirt by emblazoning it with their house logo. In the resort 2025 collections alone, Chloé, Valentino and Balenciaga all unveiled their take on the staple, with boxy, baby, cropped and retro styles aplenty.

They styled them with everything from baggy jeans to tailored trousers and chic skirts.

(Image credit: Chloe)

So you may as well take this as your cue to embrace the trend. You'll never go wrong with this winning outfit formula: a designer logo t-shirt, wide leg jeans, an oversized blazer and ballet pumps.

For a grown-up take on the preppy trend, try pairing your tee with a checked pencil skirt and heritage cardigan. Tie entirely optional.

As for fits, I personally always love going a size or two up, which I feel makes even high-street buys feel more premium and effortlessly stylish.

However you choose to take on this trend, here's an edit of designer logo t-shirts you can shop right now.