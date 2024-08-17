Cool girls can't get enough of these t-shirts right now
*adds to the shopping list*
Logo mania is well and truly alive, if my social feeds are to be believed. It feels like every other cool girl I follow is embracing designer logo t-shirts this summer, and I am so here for it.
Creative director and fashion columnist Vivian Horn kept things chic in black shorts, a white quilted Chanel bag and a Jil Sander t-shirt, also sported by Self Development Coach & Speaker Roxie Nafousi.
The latter added a pop of colour to hers with a vinyl burgundy skirt. Meanwhile, Grace Ghanem kept things vibrant at Copenhagen Fashion Week in a bright yellow Dior tank top, paired with a floral skirt and purple mules.
On the catwalk, designers amped up the humble t-shirt by emblazoning it with their house logo. In the resort 2025 collections alone, Chloé, Valentino and Balenciaga all unveiled their take on the staple, with boxy, baby, cropped and retro styles aplenty.
They styled them with everything from baggy jeans to tailored trousers and chic skirts.
So you may as well take this as your cue to embrace the trend. You'll never go wrong with this winning outfit formula: a designer logo t-shirt, wide leg jeans, an oversized blazer and ballet pumps.
For a grown-up take on the preppy trend, try pairing your tee with a checked pencil skirt and heritage cardigan. Tie entirely optional.
As for fits, I personally always love going a size or two up, which I feel makes even high-street buys feel more premium and effortlessly stylish.
However you choose to take on this trend, here's an edit of designer logo t-shirts you can shop right now.
Shop designer logo t-shirts
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
