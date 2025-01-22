Claudia Winkleman's style has me hooked on Traitors- this is how I'm recreating her looks

Tartan and faux fur galore

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits
(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)
No game show has had me hooked quite like BBC's The Traitors. And as thrilling as this series is, there is nothing quite as exciting as spotting presenter Claudia Winkleman's look in each episode.

Styled (to perfection) by Sinead McKeefry, the heritage-core-inspired outfits feature a classic rock 'n' roll element that is notoriously Winkleman whilst adhering to the Scottish highland's rocky terrains.

Incorporating hard-working wardrobe basics in the form of Fair Isle jumpers, chunky knits, Chelsea boots, and must-have coats, it's no surprise her looks have been equally as talked about as the drama that follows the show's contestants.

With an exhilarating finale coming up this weekend, we've decided to round up some of our favourite looks this season that are as effortless to recreate as they are chic.

The Elevated Trousers and Knitwear Combo

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

This sensational look for the series' fourth episode features suede trousers and a chunky knit combo. It is a seamless outfit formula that uses complementary colours and textures to create a sleek look.

Mix these M&S brown trousers with Winkleman's exact jumper for an everyday look, simply add a pair of loafers and your favourite jewellery and you're all set.

Camel Slouchy Trousers
Barrie Rose Cashmere Jumper

Polly Sayer Engravable Square Signet Ring 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London Square Signet Ring

The Faux Fur coat and boots look

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Probably one of the series' most viral fashion moments, this matching oversized coat and furry Chanel boots moment has definitely inspired us to seek out our favourite faux fur pieces and embrace the remainder of the colder months.

Nicole Long Faux Fur Coat - Off White
The Frankie Shop Nicole Long Faux Fur Coat

Long Sleeve Square
Klayd Long Sleeve Square Malam

Icon Yeti Faux-Fur Snow Boots
Moon Boot Icon Yeti Faux-Fur Snow Boots

The Tartan coat

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

The physical embodiment of country-chic, pair your everyday trousers with a billowing blouse tucked under a chunky knit and lest we forget, a tartan oversized coat to complete the look.

Dancing Blooms Blouse
Sister Jane Dancing Blooms Blouse

Women's Cashmere Aran Cardigan - Drab / Xxs
James Purdey & Sons Cashmere Aran Cardigan

Topshop Brushed Check Formal Coat in Multi
Topshop Brushed Check Formal Coat in Multi

Barbour Abbey Tall Wellington Boot With Logo Detail in Olive
Barbour Abbey Tall Wellington Boot

The kilt and fair isle knit

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

The enduring appeal of Winkleman's look lies in adding an unexpected touch to a rather classic look. In this episode seven look, a traditional monochrome look was spruced up with grey details in fingerless gloves and soft blue hues on a Fair Isle knit.

Double-Belted Pleated Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Double-Belted Pleated Skirt

Rib-Knit Wrist Warmers
H&M Rib-Knit Wrist Warmers

Black Hatton Chunky Chelsea Boot
Whistles Black Chelsea Boot

The Maxi Lace Skirt and Jumper

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Chunky kits and oversized coats are a recurring staple, but for this outfit, Winkleman paired these with a voluminous lace Costarellos dress to ramp up the impact for episode eight.

Soft Plain Knit Sweater
Zara Soft Plain Knit Sweater

Rory Lace Maxi Skirt
All Saints Rory Lace Maxi Skirt

Wool-Blend Longline Coat in Grey
Reiss Wool-Blend Longline Coat

& Other Stories Chelsea Boots

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

