Claudia Winkleman's style has me hooked on Traitors- this is how I'm recreating her looks

No game show has had me hooked quite like BBC's The Traitors. And as thrilling as this series is, there is nothing quite as exciting as spotting presenter Claudia Winkleman's look in each episode.

Styled (to perfection) by Sinead McKeefry, the heritage-core-inspired outfits feature a classic rock 'n' roll element that is notoriously Winkleman whilst adhering to the Scottish highland's rocky terrains.

Incorporating hard-working wardrobe basics in the form of Fair Isle jumpers, chunky knits, Chelsea boots, and must-have coats, it's no surprise her looks have been equally as talked about as the drama that follows the show's contestants.

With an exhilarating finale coming up this weekend, we've decided to round up some of our favourite looks this season that are as effortless to recreate as they are chic.

The Elevated Trousers and Knitwear Combo

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

This sensational look for the series' fourth episode features suede trousers and a chunky knit combo. It is a seamless outfit formula that uses complementary colours and textures to create a sleek look.

Mix these M&S brown trousers with Winkleman's exact jumper for an everyday look, simply add a pair of loafers and your favourite jewellery and you're all set.

The Faux Fur coat and boots look

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Probably one of the series' most viral fashion moments, this matching oversized coat and furry Chanel boots moment has definitely inspired us to seek out our favourite faux fur pieces and embrace the remainder of the colder months.

The Tartan coat

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

The physical embodiment of country-chic, pair your everyday trousers with a billowing blouse tucked under a chunky knit and lest we forget, a tartan oversized coat to complete the look.

The kilt and fair isle knit

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

The enduring appeal of Winkleman's look lies in adding an unexpected touch to a rather classic look. In this episode seven look, a traditional monochrome look was spruced up with grey details in fingerless gloves and soft blue hues on a Fair Isle knit.

The Maxi Lace Skirt and Jumper

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert)

Chunky kits and oversized coats are a recurring staple, but for this outfit, Winkleman paired these with a voluminous lace Costarellos dress to ramp up the impact for episode eight.