Stylish Christmas gifts for him (that we kind of want too)

Christmas gifts for him have never been easier to find. The elves at MC headquarters have found the best festive gifts for all the men in your life...

Buying the right Christmas gifts for him can prove pretty tricky. We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until the big day you need Christmas present ideas, and fast. Well fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts out there that will suit all budgets.

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend, dad, best friend, colleague, or a distant relative you’ve picked from the the family Secret Santa, we’ve got all bases covered which means no more wasted gadgets or presents that never make it out of the box.

We’ve hand-picked the best ‘Christmas gifts for him’ available to buy online this Christmas (don’t worry, we’ve also curated a list of the best Christmas gifts for her and gifts for book lovers too, so you’re well and truly covered this Yuletide).

From cool interpretations on menswear classics to some of the best Christmas jumpers out there that they’ll want to wear all year round. There’s also great sportswear for your gym-nut brother, or you could really treat him with a fab new micro-scooter. Let’s not forget the luxe leather diary for dad or the gorgeous silk Paul Smith scarf for that person in your life who deserves an extra special treat (or for you to put on your Christmas wish list).

We’ve found plenty of suitably stylish gifts that won’t break the bank too. These budget-friendly bits are ideal for those unexpected visits from a distant relative or your sister’s new boyfriend.

Christmas is a time for relaxing and indulging in a little pampering – as well as feasting on plenty of food – so we’ve edited down the best skincare and most delicious smelling fragrances from the men’s department, too.

We’ve also found some great unisex pieces too, so who knows, you may even have more fun picking Christmas gifts for him than you will making your own wish list.

Loewe, Men's Military Messenger Xs Bag in Black, £1000
Loewe, Men’s Military Messenger Xs Bag in Black, £1000

Garbstore x Crescent Down Works, Classico Down Parka in Olive Green, £525 Available from Couverture & The Garbstore
Garbstore x Crescent Down Works, Classico Down Parka in Olive Green, £525 Available from Couverture & The Garbstore

Fornasetti, Don Giovanni scented candle, £240
Fornasetti, Don Giovanni scented candle, £240

This super impressive candle (50/60hours burn time) is as much for you as it is for him.

Sunspel, Ribbed Lambswool Scarf, £115
Sunspel, Ribbed Lambswool Scarf, £115

CDLP, Three pack stretch lyocell boxer briefs, £75
CDLP, Three pack stretch lyocell boxer briefs, £75

Quite frankly, the best underwear out there.

Acne Studios, Ferris Logo-Appliqued Fleece-Black Cotton-Jersey Hoodie, £240
Acne Studios, Ferris Logo-Appliqued Fleece-Black Cotton-Jersey Hoodie, £240

Miansai, 4mm Gold Band in 14k Gold, £342
Miansai, 4mm Gold Band in 14k Gold, £342

Aesop, The Melodist Gift Kit, £61
Aesop, The Melodist Gift Kit, £61

Creed, Original Vetiver Eau de Parfum, £155 for 50ml
Creed, Original Vetiver Eau de Parfum, £155 for 50ml

Norse Project, Bjarki Blend socks in Mulberry, £20 Available from Couverture & The Garbstore
Norse Project, Bjarki Blend socks in Mulberry, £20 Available from Couverture & The Garbstore

Bella Freud, Men's 1970 jumper, £310
Bella Freud, Men’s 1970 jumper, £310

Czech and Speake 8 Piece Mens Manicure Set, £375, Amazon

Curionoir Tobacco Night Scented Candle, £125 From The Conran Shop
Curionoir Tobacco Night Scented Candle, £125 From The Conran Shop

Dr Martens Chelsea Boots, £135, Dr Martens

Acqua Di Parma, Colonia Pura fragrance gift box, £97 from Selfridges
Acqua Di Parma, Colonia Pura fragrance gift box, £97 from Selfridges

Coach, Scout Backpack, £895
Coach, Scout Backpack, £895

Philips Series 9000 Prestige Shaver, £430

Byredo, Gypsy Water, £165
Byredo, Gypsy Water, £165

Sandro, Wool Zip-Up Cardigan
Sandro, Wool Zip-Up Cardigan

Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Baccarat rouge 540 travel set, £195 from Selfridges
Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Baccarat rouge 540 travel set, £195 from Selfridges

Big Strong Man Moisture by Neighbourhood Botanicals, £28
Big Strong Man Moisture by Neighbourhood Botanicals, £28

This 100% natural face oil is non-greasy and blends in like a dream.

Volcom Pham Van Long Sleeve Shirt, £90, Volcom

A.P.C, Roll-neck Merino-Wool Sweater, £195
A.P.C, Roll-neck Merino-Wool Sweater, £195

Poo-Pourri, Original Citrus, £3.55
Poo-Pourri, Original Citrus, £3.55

Timex, Fairfield Men's Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, £129
Timex, Fairfield Men’s Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, £129

Accessorize men's super soft blanket scarf
Accessorize men’s super soft blanket scarf, £12.60

Soft in texture for comfort and will add a sophisticated finish to any outfit.

