Burgundy accessories are taking over - these are the ones that are selling out fast

Don't sleep on them

Burgundy accessories
(Image credit: @hannahstaffordtaylor, @nlmarilyn, @ingridwilkinson)
Avalon Afriyie
By
published
in Buying Guides

Colour has undoubtedly dominated this season's trend forecast but there is one colour that has stood out the most - a rich burgundy hue, spanning oxblood and maroon to the deepest chestnut brown with an ever- so-slight rouge undertone. From dresses and skirts to accessories, burgundy is spearheading this autumn's fashion trends and it has beckoned the masses.

nnennaechem wears a burgundy jumper and bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I've witnessed stylish women's wardrobes that are usually devoid of colour (including my own) slowly permeated by this rich, complementary tone. Although burgundy clothing deserves an honourable mention, I'm taking a deep dive into the myriad of burgundy accessories that are on offer this season. You’ll be hard-pressed not to marvel at Loewe’s plush bags now awash with this rich tone and spot classic frames, belts and boots in this deep lacquer.

As rich colours are synonymous with autumn, burgundy is providing us with a foray into the cooler seasons, which may otherwise feel melancholic after summer. Continue reading for my edit of the most alluring burgundy accessories, if you’re looking for ways to incorporate burgundy into your wardrobe this season. Autumn is now in full effect and the burgundy accessories are certainly inviting. You know what they say about dopamine dressing, after all.

Nl Marilyn - Burgundy Accessories (nlmarilyn)

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Burgundy Accessories:

Ruby Ruched Leather Ballet Flats
Hush Ruby Ruched Leather Ballet Flats

Alpaca-Merino Blend Beanie - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket Alpaca-Merino Blend Beanie

Leather Belt
Gucci Leather Belt

Oversized Square-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Chloé Oversized Square-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Buckled Shoulder Bag
Zara Buckled Shoulder Bag

Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Amita 45 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Jimmy Choo Amita 45 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag

Crescent Shoulder Bag - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag

Velvet Hair Clip
Jennifer Behr Velvet Hair Clip

Charlotte Drawstring - Oxblood
Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring

Elsa Boots
Rouje Elsa Boots

Offer Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots
Dune Offer Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories Leather Shoulder Bag

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Woven Leather Belt
Loewe Woven Leather Belt

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

Latest