Burgundy accessories are taking over - these are the ones that are selling out fast

Colour has undoubtedly dominated this season's trend forecast but there is one colour that has stood out the most - a rich burgundy hue, spanning oxblood and maroon to the deepest chestnut brown with an ever- so-slight rouge undertone. From dresses and skirts to accessories, burgundy is spearheading this autumn's fashion trends and it has beckoned the masses.

I've witnessed stylish women's wardrobes that are usually devoid of colour (including my own) slowly permeated by this rich, complementary tone. Although burgundy clothing deserves an honourable mention, I'm taking a deep dive into the myriad of burgundy accessories that are on offer this season. You’ll be hard-pressed not to marvel at Loewe’s plush bags now awash with this rich tone and spot classic frames, belts and boots in this deep lacquer.

As rich colours are synonymous with autumn, burgundy is providing us with a foray into the cooler seasons, which may otherwise feel melancholic after summer. Continue reading for my edit of the most alluring burgundy accessories, if you’re looking for ways to incorporate burgundy into your wardrobe this season. Autumn is now in full effect and the burgundy accessories are certainly inviting. You know what they say about dopamine dressing, after all.

Shop Burgundy Accessories:

Hush Ruby Ruched Leather Ballet Flats £100 at Hush

Le Monde Beryl Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 at Net A Porter

Jimmy Choo Amita 45 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £675 at MyTheresa

Dune Offer Kitten-Heel Leather Ankle Boots £160 at Selfridges

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £355 at Net A Porter