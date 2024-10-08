Burgundy accessories are taking over - these are the ones that are selling out fast
Don't sleep on them
Colour has undoubtedly dominated this season's trend forecast but there is one colour that has stood out the most - a rich burgundy hue, spanning oxblood and maroon to the deepest chestnut brown with an ever- so-slight rouge undertone. From dresses and skirts to accessories, burgundy is spearheading this autumn's fashion trends and it has beckoned the masses.
I've witnessed stylish women's wardrobes that are usually devoid of colour (including my own) slowly permeated by this rich, complementary tone. Although burgundy clothing deserves an honourable mention, I'm taking a deep dive into the myriad of burgundy accessories that are on offer this season. You’ll be hard-pressed not to marvel at Loewe’s plush bags now awash with this rich tone and spot classic frames, belts and boots in this deep lacquer.
As rich colours are synonymous with autumn, burgundy is providing us with a foray into the cooler seasons, which may otherwise feel melancholic after summer. Continue reading for my edit of the most alluring burgundy accessories, if you’re looking for ways to incorporate burgundy into your wardrobe this season. Autumn is now in full effect and the burgundy accessories are certainly inviting. You know what they say about dopamine dressing, after all.
Shop Burgundy Accessories:
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
-
I hated running for over a decade - but this small change made me love it, so much so I just *actually* enjoyed a race
It took years of trying, but I'm a convert.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Trust me: the Erborian CC Cream is the perfect no-make-up make-up base for glowy skin
It's a classic for a reason
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I don't think I'm alone when I say that Clinique was the first beauty brand I ever used as a teen - here are the 8 product that I still can't get enough of as a beauty editor
Did someone say Black Honey?!
By Rebecca Fearn