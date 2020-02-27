These are the world’s most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations

Jadie Troy-Pryde

If you’re planning your wedding, there are probably a million things that you and your other half are trying to organise – the venue, the favours, the flowers, the seating plan.

But what about the honeymoon? Are you looking for beautiful beaches? Perhaps adventure is more your thing. Or maybe you’re after a romantic city break.

It can feel like a huge task trying to work out where to jet off to, so photography and videography experts ThePhotoTeam.co.uk. have scanned social media to put together a list of the most Instagrammable honeymoon hotspots to help you decide.

So which destinations come out on top? Paris tops the list, closely followed by Bali, Tokyo, Bangkok and Sicily.

Other popular spots include the Maldives, Santorini, Mauritius, Nairobi and Bora Bora.

Here is the list in full:

  1. Paris
  2. Bali
  3. Tokyo
  4. Bangkok
  5. Sicily
  6. Buenos Aires
  7. Venice
  8. Cape Town
  9. Sri Lanka
  10. Cancun
  11. Phuket
  12. Maldives
  13. Marrakech
  14. Lombok
  15. Maui
  16. Santorini
  17. Mauritius
  18. Nairobi
  19. Dubrovnik
  20. Amalfi Coast
  21. Bora Bora

And if you’re looking for the next big destination, they’ve also put together a list of places you’ll be seeing all over Instagram very soon:

  1. Lapland
  2. Napa Valley
  3. Reykjavik
  4. Seychelles
  5. São José do Campos

So which of these spots would you pick for your honeymoon?

