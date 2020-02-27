These are the world’s most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations

If you’re planning your wedding, there are probably a million things that you and your other half are trying to organise – the venue, the favours, the flowers, the seating plan.

But what about the honeymoon? Are you looking for beautiful beaches? Perhaps adventure is more your thing. Or maybe you’re after a romantic city break.

It can feel like a huge task trying to work out where to jet off to, so photography and videography experts ThePhotoTeam.co.uk. have scanned social media to put together a list of the most Instagrammable honeymoon hotspots to help you decide.

So which destinations come out on top? Paris tops the list, closely followed by Bali, Tokyo, Bangkok and Sicily.

Other popular spots include the Maldives, Santorini, Mauritius, Nairobi and Bora Bora.

Here is the list in full:

Paris Bali Tokyo Bangkok Sicily Buenos Aires Venice Cape Town Sri Lanka Cancun Phuket Maldives Marrakech Lombok Maui Santorini Mauritius Nairobi Dubrovnik Amalfi Coast Bora Bora

And if you’re looking for the next big destination, they’ve also put together a list of places you’ll be seeing all over Instagram very soon:

Lapland Napa Valley Reykjavik Seychelles São José do Campos

So which of these spots would you pick for your honeymoon?