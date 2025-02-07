Run, don't walk: Whistles' new collection is too good to miss

I'm conscious that next pay day may be a while away yet, but if you haven't spent your last one already, then the Whistles new in page is well worth a visit right now.

In no small parts thanks to the arrival of the new Limited Edition collection, which is a heavy nod to the Americana trend, and I firmly believe all the pieces are worth investing in.

I'll start with the suede pieces: a dark blue fringed jacket with matching trousers - pictured in the campaign above - which have all the designs of classic staples in the making.

Then there are jeans aplenty, from wide leg to patchwork styles which will look great with a classic white tank top for those Gen Z vibes.

The Western details are evident throughout the collection, with plenty of denim, lacing and corseting details, however they don't fall foul of the cowgirl costume trap, thanks to modern and curved silhouettes.

Other pieces to look out for are a red knitted jumper and denim separates with zip up details, with an A-line skirt being a particular favourite.

Denim is a huge trend (still) for Spring/Summer 2025 so if you're keen to update your wardrobe for the new season, this collection is the perfect way to do it.

There are also plenty of other great pieces in the new in section, from utilitarian jumpsuits to leather bags and shirt dresses. You can shop them all below.

