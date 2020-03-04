ALL the wedding shoes every fashion-forward bride will love

Say yes to the dress (and shoes)

There’s no denying that your wedding dress is going to be the sartorial star of the day, but your footwear is where you can add a dash of personality to your outfit. There’s a lot of things to consider when it comes to your shoes (colour, style, comfort and more) and we’ve rounded up what we think are the best wedding shoes, combining classic cool with statement pieces fresh off our summer fashion trends report.

Designer wedding shoes

Low-key brides can’t go wrong with simple classics by Manolo Blahnik or Jimmy Choo, while jaw-dropping heels by Simone Rocha or Prada will have you looking runway ready in no time. A pop of colour is always a welcome touch as well, whether that comes in the form of a romantic scarlet appliqué, subtle floral detailing or something blue. Look to Jacquemus, Rejina Pyo and By Far for unexpected shapes and details.

High street wedding shoes

Spending a fortune isn’t a necessity either as L.K.Bennett, Reiss, ASOS, New Look, Topshop, Zara and Next have really turned things out this season with snowy shades, pastels and soft metallics dominating the colour palette. (Plus, high street wedding dresses have really stepped up their game in recent years.)

Comfortable wedding shoes

Gone are the days of the staid blocky heel, with both affordable high street retailers and luxe fashion brands jazzing up footwear for fashion-savvy brides. There’s all manner of styles for both maximalists and mimimalists, from flats to block heels and mules (the shoe of the season) – after all, you’re going to be standing around for photographs for an awful long time.

With this edit of the best high heels, pumps and flats, there’s no excuse for footwear to be a bland afterthought. Whether you’re wearing one of the most popular wedding dresses on Pinterest or striking out on your own in a bold coloured gown, these are the best wedding shoes that’ll see you through whatever your outfit choice. And be prepared to make these babies work hard – we fully expect to see you cutting a rug on the reception dance floor.

