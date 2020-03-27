From Emily Ratajkowski’s mustard Zara wedding suit through to Angelina Jolie’s tulle train embroidered with her children’s drawings, more brides are turning away from traditional white gowns in favour of the unconventional. While we’re always going to have a soft spot for traditional lace wedding dresses, we love a style queen who’s willing to make a major fashion statement on her big day and we’ve found a few options that might just fit the bill.

No matter your budget, we’ve done the digging and curated our favourite styles whether you’re keen to channel a menswear vibe, going full rainbow with a colourful wedding dress or want to flash a little leg with a shorter frock.

Luxury designers like Roksanda, Alessandra Rich and Safiyaa are a great shout for modern brides who want to push the envelope, while Halfpenny London, Rime Arodaky and Ellery’s unfussy designs are definitely steered more towards those with a minimal aesthetic. Romantics should shoot for vintage-inspired pieces from the likes of Needle & Thread and Reem Acra or bring the drama in a sweeping Marchesa ball gown or bold Oscar de la Renta.

Working with a budget? ASOS, Monsoon and No. 1 Jenny Packham have beautiful pieces that still look expensive, but thankfully keep your bank account out of the red.

Wedding Jumpsuit

If you’re dreading the idea of dragging a heavy dress around all day, a wedding jumpsuit is the ultimate cool girl outfit. We’ve gone for a decadent silk tie-waist Silvia Tcherassi Heidy jumpsuit, best paired with platform heels (which you can peep in our best wedding shoes gallery).

Shop now: Silvia Tcherassi Heidy Tie Waist Jumpsuit for £1,520 from Browns

Beach Wedding Dresses

Destination weddings are becoming more common and for those of you heading off for some sun and sand – you’ll want something chic, light and that’ll move beautifully with the seabreeze – a strappy silky dress is always a great idea and it’s an utterly timeless piece for the minimal bride.

Shop now: MIA SQUARE NECK WEDDING DRESS for £499 from WHISTLES

Short Wedding Dresses

Although we have a soft spot for a long lace wedding gown, there’s something to be said for a fun and flirty dress (especially on a swelteringly hot day). Stray away from cocktail dress territory by choosing a more structured piece like this Reformation, which features long sleeves and a twist-front detail.

Shop now: Tulips dress for £300 from Reformation

Red Wedding Dresses

While red might not be what you’d usually expect from a traditional Western wedding, it’s actually a really popular colour for Chinese weddings as the colour signifies good fortune, happiness and prosperity – all things you’d wish for in a great marriage. A crimson gown is a bold choice, but one that’ll definitely set you apart if you’re down to break the mould with a colourful wedding dress. This dramatic Gimattista Valli gown is guaranteed to turn heads.

Shop now: GIAMBATTISTA VALLI Ruffled lace-trimmed georgette gown for £2,770 from MATCHESFASHION

Black Wedding Dresses

Not one for floaty white dresses? Go for the exact opposite with a structured black gown. Whether you’re serving gothic Queen of the Night realness or channeling a modern fashion-forward vibe, it’s a strong choice that’ll make for some striking photographs. (We’re obsessed with the idea of a black wedding gown against a string of white bridesmaids dresses.)

Shop now: VALENTINO Ruffle-neck cotton-blend faille gown for £2,980 from MATCHESFASHION

