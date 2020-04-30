The basic sandal that’s taken Instagram by storm

I know it’s probably too early to call it, but there was a shoe of the season, it would have to be the humble flip flop. Not just any flip flop though, the luxe kind. Thing platform thongs, simple black leather, minimal to the max and the perfect throwback to the late 90s/early 00s.

The reason I am making this bold claim is that it’s the single most-seen shoe on my Instagram feed. Fellow editors and influencers have fallen hard for the style, which is not only very comfortable (therefore a good footwear compromise if you’re sick of slippers) but incredibly versatile too.

Simply put, thong sandals go with everything, from a throw-it-on floaty dress to suits, jeans and a t-shirt or even the holy grail of WFH attire: sweats.

I myself have fallen for the ARKET platform sandals (sadly sold out, but I’m sure they’ll bring it back), and they haven’t left my feet for the past two weeks. These are also owned by Hannah Crosskey, and she wears them well with her signature suits.

Another style that’s been popular is the ATP flip flops, as seen on Alexis Foreman above.

Shop now: THE ROW Ginza leather sandals for £725 from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: MELITTO BLACK PLATFORM SANDALS for £235 from ATP

Shop now: Platform sandals for £125 from ARKET

But if you’re really looking to invest, then the The ROW style is one you’ll want to wear season after season, the ultimate investment piece.

That particular pair has made its way into the wardrobe of super stylish influencers Monikh and Brittany Bathgate, and they look just perfect.

Sure, it might not have the wow factor, but that is its appeal. You’ll be able to wear it all the time, with anything you want, and that is worth the investment.