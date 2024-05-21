In light of Mara Hoffman’s sad news, shop these 12 must-have pieces while you can
Once they’re gone, they’re gone
This week, the fashion world (myself included) let out a cry of sadness as, after 24 years, Mara Hoffman took to instagram to share that the Spring 2024 collection would be the final drop for her namesake brand. Synonymous with bold, vibrant dressing, since its launch in 2000, Mara Hoffman has pushed the boundaries of design, print and embellishment, creating pieces that you can’t help but feel good in and one things for sure, our summer wardrobes are going to be a whole lot less joy inducing without her in them.
In her 7 page instagram post, Hoffman said, “After what I believe to be a gorgeous run of 24 years, I have decided that it is time to take a pause for an inbreathe," and it's a breath that's definitely deserved. With fans including Beyonce, Lori Harvey and Margot Robbie, as well as countless influencers and fashion lovers alike, she's crafted a brand with a cult-like following over the years, with people scrambling to get their hands on her iconic popcorn dresses and graphic printed swimwear.
And it’s not just creating beautiful pieces that Mara Hoffman is known for, over the years she’s also become a pioneer for sustainability in the fashion sphere. She continued, "I am deeply humbled to have been given the gift to play a role that allows me to create beauty and then have it live in the world in such a meaningful way.” With a commitment to both creating pieces that live in your wardrobe for seasons to come and also employing sustainable practices throughout their creation, Mara Hoffman created a brand that offered much more than just the physical.
She closed her instagram post by saying, “It has been an extraordinary honor to adorn you, to be the village dressmaker, to help in some small way to uplift the way you see yourself. You are SO beautiful. When we, the women, heal, the planet heals.” I have to say, the pleasure has been ours, and so, with that in mind, I rounded up the best Mara Hoffman pieces you can shop right now. Be prepared to move quickly, as I don’t predict they’ll be around for long and once these pieces are gone, they really are gone.
Shop Mara Hoffman
There's no dress more iconic than a LBD and Mara Hoffman's crinkle popcorn style has become one of our favourites.
Picture this worn with white sandals and a raffia beach bag. The perfect holiday look.
Printed swimwear has been at the core of Mara Hoffman's collections from day one so this swimsuit deserves pride of place in your suitcase - especially as its made from 49% recycled fabrics.
Joy inducing, comfortable and oh-so-stylish, it doesn't get much better than Mara's printed summer dresses.
I'm obsessed with this kimono style update on the classic denim jacket.
Cottagecore meets statement summer dressing in this cute top and skirt co-ord.
There are so many ways to wear this statement bandeau top. Pair with the matching skirt, straight leg jeans or tailored trousers for serious versatility.
Patterned with poppy flowers, this timeless summer dress is a winner.
I'm obsessed with this top's chic square neckline and fluted sleeves. A piece that's unique yet understated.
On the lookout for the perfect little white dress? Here's the answer.
