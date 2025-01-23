Bella Hadid just wore an aviator jacket so now I want an aviator jacket

Bella Hadid is back at it again providing the ultimate inspiration for how to embody cool girl chicness in the current cold weather. While she may be strolling the streets of New York rather than the chilly UK, temperatures are pretty similar right now, making her my go-to girl to look to for winter dressing inspiration. And, just yesterday she delivered, stepping out in another must-have piece: the aviator jacket.

In an oversized shape, her tan jacket leaned into the more laid-back look she’s been channeling as of late. Worn alongside a printed black t-shirt and flared light wash jeans, it strikes the perfect balance of cool girl style meets easy everyday dressing, while the addition of square toe cowboy boots confirm she’s still well and truly in her western era. I have to say, this is the perfect look for wearing day to day and, if you just ignored Bella’s lethal face card, she could be any one of us heading out to run errands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I’m yet to track down where Bella’s actual aviator jacket is from (although believe me, I’m on the case), that’s not to say I’m not hastily looking for ways I can recreate this look in my own wardrobe. So, I’ve tracked down some of the best aviator jackets online right now so you can pull together your own cosy yet cool winter outfit.

In top spot, Toteme’s shearling style is my absolute favourite, featuring a similar oversized fit with minimal detailing. While Bella’s does have the added benefit of a leather finish (making it ideal for wearing on rainy days), I’d argue if you keep an umbrella handy Toteme’s aviator will serve you just as well. If you do want something a little more hardy however, Next’s faux leather style is incredibly chic and offers a more elevated feel that I am obsessed with.

To see the full edit and shop them for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Shop the best aviator jackets

Toteme Shearling-trimmed suede jacket £2160 at Harvey Nichols In shape, shade and style, this is as close as it gets to Bella's actual jacket.

Next Tan Brown Aviator Jacket £88 at Next The elegant design make this a smarter take on the trend.

Shearling Aviator Jacket in Dark Khaki £898 (Was £1,393) Buck the trend for classic brown or black and opt for this khaki shearling jacket.

Pepe Jeans suede effect coat £105 (Was £210) at Pepe Jeans Another great option for an oversized fit.

Burberry shearling leather aviator jacket £4490 at Farfetch This classic cut aviator jacket will trend for seasons to come.

Whistles Black Faux Fur Aviator £219 at Whistles Classic black is a smart alternative to tan and brown tones.

Sandro Shearling-Trim Sheepskin Jacket £863.40 (Was £1439) Want vintage vibes but fresh of the shelf? This jacket from Sandro with pocket detail is on my wishlist.

Saint+Sofia Amelia Aviator Jacket £799 at Saint+Sofia This classic shape comes in both brown and black colour ways.

H&M Napped Aviator Jacket £64.99 at H&M This button down style has a vintage feel.