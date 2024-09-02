Looking for transeasonal outfit inspo? Here are 5 fresh new ways to style your jeans

Few items are worn quite as much as a great pair of jeans . No matter if lunch with friends, a Sunday morning walk or an errand-running day is on the agenda, the denim-formed trousers are a trusty fashion find fit for any occasion, especially when they’re well-loved enough to fit perfectly on our frames.

Being creatures of habit, however, can make styling them seem a little repetitive. So, while a chic white shirt , soft and cosy sweater or a go-to trusty tee will never go out of style, allow me to introduce you to the five ways of wearing them that have me excited for autumn.

Unsurprisingly, the Chloé boho effect has been adapted into everyday outfits by pairing billowing blouses with vintage-like wide-leg jeans. Barrel-leg or horseshoe styles spotted on the autumn/ winter Alaïa runway have now made their way onto the high street and work incredibly well with loose-fitting T-shirts for a more laidback look. And ultra-feminine fashion, such as Cecilie Bahnsen’s famous puff-sleeve blouses, is used to elevate straight-leg denim styles for a slightly more formal fit. Just keep scrolling to see how to recreate these five jeans-focused outfits.

ANOUK YVE’S BOHO BLOUSE

Thanks to Chemena Kamali’s debut Chloé collection, boho style is back in the limelight, and jeans play a big part in creating the laidback look. To channel the aesthetic, pair a big, billowing blouse with a high-waisted, wide-leg pair of jeans and a pretty pump or chic knee-high boot. And remember, softer shades bring much more of a boho vibe than bright and bold colours, so neutral tones and pastels are great options to go for.

MARILYN NWAWULOR’S LOGO TEE

While palazzo, mom and boyfriend cut jeans once reigned supreme, barrel-leg jeans are the latest shape working their way into our wide-legged wardrobe selections. Tapered at the waist and ankle with a curve along the outer edge of the leg, they’re cut, as the name suggests, similarly to a barrel and lend a chic laidback look when styled with a loose-fitting T-shirt, trainer or flip-flop.

ALANI NOELLE’S Y2K STYLING

Nineties and naughties style is still proving plenty popular with cropped T-shirts, kitten heels and capri pants all cropping back up in style circles. To build on the aesthetic with a dark wash denim, opt for retro accessories, such as a chain belt, ruched ankle boots, pale-shaded sunglasses and a silky backless top that would have seemed just as stylish 20 years ago. Plus, rolling the jeans hemline up high will add extra interest.

CHERIFA AKILI’S GIRLISH ACCENTS

Big bows, ruffled skirts and extra voluminous blouses have all proven plenty popular this year, feeding into the ultra-feminine fashion trend. Yet the fun, flirty style works just as well with jeans for a more laidback look. Simply pair a tie-front, puff-sleeved shirt with a straight-leg jean and fuss-free flats for a more elevated everyday fit.

GRECE GHANAM’S CORSET

Corsets have slowly crept back into fashion over the past few seasons, although they’re simply worn as chic strapless tops rather than for the purpose of sucking in our stomachs. Pairing a loose-fitting style with a wide-leg jean and attention-grabbing accessories is sure to create an elevated look that’s simplistic yet striking.