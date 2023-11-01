If you’ve been paying attention to A-listers’ autumn/winter style, you will have noticed Gigi Hadid sporting a micro JW Pei shoulder bag , or Kate Middleton styling her ultra-chic Tusting handbag .

However, if like me, you’ve been obsessed with Taylor Swift’s recent street style whilst rendezvousing with her new beau or Jennifer Lawrence’s chic strolls around New York City, another bag might have piqued your interest – an asymmetric style from none other than New York-based brand, Aupen.

A post shared by AUPEN (@aupenofficial) A photo posted by on

The brand, which was first spotted on Kylie Jenner in November 2022, has since garnered an impressive A-list fanbase. The designs themselves are chic, structural, under £300, and sustainable. A complete and utter It bag in my eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The small brand prizes sustainability and craftsmanship above all when it comes to their bags, choosing purpose without compromising on luxury and timelessness. All pieces are made from circular materials and have already earned several certifications from the likes of Amfori and Control Union .

Think sleek shoulder handbags, elevated by extra-special detailings that give them a one-of-a-kind feel. From Taylor Swift’s favourite style, Nirvana, which features braided detailing at the handles, to Jennifer Lawrence’s curved go-to, the Fearless Re-Edition (the repurposed version of Kylie Jenner’s bag).

Gen Z It girls Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo have both been spotted wearing the brand’s most popular piece, the Purpose handbag. This bag is sleekly structured with an asymmetric finish. Celebs like Selena Gomez and Ashley Park have opted for its glamorous sibling, the Purpose Ice, which features a unique crystal fringe with a bedazzled exterior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As often seen with celebrity-approved It bags, certain styles tend to come and go, which is why I champion handbags that will be wardrobe staples for many years to come, from brands with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

All the more reason why Aupen continues to be on my radar – and several celebs'.