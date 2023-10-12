Kate Middleton's latest handbag nailed the quiet luxury trend
And here's where you can buy it
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made headlines when she visited Nottingham Trent University, to learn more about their mental health support system during World Mental Health Day.
The Princess has been an advocate on the issues for many years, even herself opening up about her struggles around mum guilt.
For her visit, Kate nailed on of autumn/winter 23's biggest trends: quiet luxury. She opted for a cream knitted separates from Parisian label Sezane. Sadly the jumper is sold-out already, but you can still buy the skirt below.
But it was her quietly luxurious handbag that really tied the whole look together, and it's probably one of her favourites too since she's worn it before.
Kate originally wore it to visit the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire back in 2021, and it's clearly slotted itself into her forever wardrobe.
The bag is by British label Tusting, and is inspired by the 1950s, which is evident in its top handle design, fold-overflap and gold twistlock.
Although no exactly cheap, it retails at £365, making it an accessible option if you're looking to invest in a designer handbag.
Though it does come with a detachable strap to wear cossbody, Kate carried it and left the flap open, thus giving the bag a modern twist.
The Mini Holly is a sleek, 1950s-inspired handbag that has been a best-seller for the label since its launch. It features a top handle and gold turn lock, and can be worn as is or crossbody thanks to a detachable strap. It also comes in six gorgeous hues, including black, dark green and hot pink.
