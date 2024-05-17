Forget minimal jewellery – charm necklaces are well and truly back

Generally, I don't subscribe to the 'less is more' adage. I'd rather add a bauble (or five) than remove an accessory before I leave the house, contrary to Coco Chanel's famous advice. That's why I was positively thrilled about the bag charm trend and why I'm all in when it comes to charm-laden necklaces.

The look is anything but dainty; think heavy-duty chains strung with an array of eye-catching charms, from vintage talismans to precious gemstones. You probably already own a few errant pendants and that's the beauty of this trend (which is so timeless it oughtn't be called one, though it does feel particularly zeitgeisty right now) – it utilises pieces you already have, with the option to add a new chain or charm to the mix.

Crucial to the modern charm necklace is the addition of clasps and carabiners (which you can find in new and antique form, depending on your budget and shopping stamina). Some necklaces come fitted with front clasps, allowing you to swap charms in and out depending on your mood and outfit, while carabiners can be added onto existing necklaces or used to conjoin two.

No one understands the art of charm styling like content creator @okay______fine. Kylie, the person behind the account, never shows her face – only her incredible jewels and how she styles them. She uses antique carabiners, locks and rings in novel ways, using them to create one necklace out of two or adding dimension to a 'charm salad.'

New York-based brand Foundrae has been championing the front-clasp necklace for years, while the likes of Carrie Elizabeth and Pandora have recently introduced more affordable options. As Kylie proves, it takes years – and decades – to perfect one's charm collection, so start slow, and be sure to look out for antique and vintage options.

Not sure where to start? I have curated four excellent charm necklaces, below.

Build your own charm necklace:

Carrie Elizabeth Luxe link chain necklace
Carrie Elizabeth Luxe link chain necklace

Carrie Elizabeth Garden Party heart pendant
Carrie Elizabeth heart pendant

Monica Vinader Nura pearl charm
Monica Vinader Nura pearl charm

Bonvo letter pendant
Bonvo letter pendant

Carrie Elizabeth Make It Personal initial pendant
Carrie Elizabeth initial pendant

Pandora ME double link chain necklace
Pandora ME double link chain necklace

Vintage lock and key charm
Vintage lock and key charm

Easthope Studio vintage bow charm
Easthope Studio vintage bow charm

Vintage ballerina charm
Vintage ballerina charm

Daisy garnet pendant
Daisy garnet pendant

Carrie Elizabeth Garden Party pearl necklace
Carrie Elizabeth Garden Party pearl necklace

Pandora ME tooth charm
Pandora ME tooth charm

Monica Vinader Clover pendant charm
Monica Vinader Clover charm

Antique pearl horseshoe charm
Antique pearl horseshoe charm

Daisy x Shrimps clover charm
Daisy x Shrimps clover charm

Native Gem carabiner necklace
Native Gem carabiner necklace

Marlo Laz Porte Bonheur pendant
Marlo Laz Porte Bonheur pendant

Mejuri birthstone charm
Mejuri birthstone charm

Antique Eastbourne charm
Antique Eastbourne charm

Rachel Jackson birthstone heart charm
Rachel Jackson heart charm

