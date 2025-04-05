Andrea's It List: 7 luxe spring wardrobe essentials (and affordable alternatives)

This week, I’m rounding up a few key essentials for Spring. These items are the building blocks of my wardrobe, those pieces I rely on week after week to help me curate the basic outfits that take me from the office to events to weekends and even holidays. They’re hard-working, multitasking investment buys I’ve made that I know will last me this season and beyond. From the perfect trench to the best black midi dress, here are my favourites with splurge and save options for both.

DRESSES

My classic linen fit-and-flare dress is a key wardrobe staple for me year in and year out. The perfect office to summer soiree piece, I style mine with a blazer and ballet flats for work and alone with heels for evening events ( wedges on holiday). This elegant version from Matteau is beautifully cut with a gathered bust and billowy skirt. Nobody's Child also does this chic version, which is of excellent quality and fits the price with its distinctive square neckline and fitted bodice.

JEANS

I'm personally delighted by the return of the flared jeans, which I firmly believe is the most flattering style. These black Agolde wide leg low rise ones are flattering on the hips and elongate the legs. I can personally vouch for the Levi’s ones too, which I’m living in at weekends with my trainers but were stylish enough to see me through fashion month too. There are also some great value wide leg styles at Mango and Gap .

TRENCH COATS

Nothing says Spring like a well-tailored trench - the one outerwear staple guaranteed to stay in style. I’ve scoured the internet for the best mid-range ones, and this fitted heavyweight double-breasted Ralph Lauren version comes up high on my wish list. If you’re after a great high-street buy, this H&M trench is one of the best I’ve found under £150.

BARN JACKETS

Barn jackets aren’t going anywhere, and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular for spring. Light, versatile, and so easy to wear, I’m loving this slightly elevated Toteme version , which is smart enough for work. I’d also highly recommend this corduroy-trimmed one by Barbour , which I have myself, and has got me plenty of complaints at weekends styled with wide leg pants and ballet pumps or trainers.

BALLET FLATS

I’m always on the hunt for beautiful flats that feel smart enough for evening events as an alternative to heels. These elegant Jimmy Choo patent sling backs are the dream option to take me from office to evening and feel special enough for those all-day summer season events when I’m on my feet too. These neutral round toe ones from Charles and Keith and pretty pointy ones from Mango are also great options combining style and comfort.

SUNGLASSES

Now is the time to invest in some quality sunglasses for summer. If you’re looking to splurge these tortoiseshell ones by Fendi are chic. I have also been recommending these oversized shades by Ferragamo to everyone after snapping them up myself for fashion month. A real statement piece, they’re a great shape and colour that elevate any outfit. Excellent quality for the price tag.