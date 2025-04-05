Andrea's It List: 7 luxe spring wardrobe essentials (and affordable alternatives)
Timeless investment pieces, whether you want to spend or splurge
This week, I’m rounding up a few key essentials for Spring. These items are the building blocks of my wardrobe, those pieces I rely on week after week to help me curate the basic outfits that take me from the office to events to weekends and even holidays. They’re hard-working, multitasking investment buys I’ve made that I know will last me this season and beyond. From the perfect trench to the best black midi dress, here are my favourites with splurge and save options for both.
DRESSES
My classic linen fit-and-flare dress is a key wardrobe staple for me year in and year out. The perfect office to summer soiree piece, I style mine with a blazer and ballet flats for work and alone with heels for evening events ( wedges on holiday). This elegant version from Matteau is beautifully cut with a gathered bust and billowy skirt. Nobody's Child also does this chic version, which is of excellent quality and fits the price with its distinctive square neckline and fitted bodice.
Luxury
Affordable
JEANS
I'm personally delighted by the return of the flared jeans, which I firmly believe is the most flattering style. These black Agolde wide leg low rise ones are flattering on the hips and elongate the legs. I can personally vouch for the Levi’s ones too, which I’m living in at weekends with my trainers but were stylish enough to see me through fashion month too. There are also some great value wide leg styles at Mango and Gap.
Luxury
Affordable
TRENCH COATS
Nothing says Spring like a well-tailored trench - the one outerwear staple guaranteed to stay in style. I’ve scoured the internet for the best mid-range ones, and this fitted heavyweight double-breasted Ralph Lauren version comes up high on my wish list. If you’re after a great high-street buy, this H&M trench is one of the best I’ve found under £150.
Luxury
Affordable
BARN JACKETS
Barn jackets aren’t going anywhere, and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular for spring. Light, versatile, and so easy to wear, I’m loving this slightly elevated Toteme version, which is smart enough for work. I’d also highly recommend this corduroy-trimmed one by Barbour, which I have myself, and has got me plenty of complaints at weekends styled with wide leg pants and ballet pumps or trainers.
Luxury
Affordable
BALLET FLATS
I’m always on the hunt for beautiful flats that feel smart enough for evening events as an alternative to heels. These elegant Jimmy Choo patent sling backs are the dream option to take me from office to evening and feel special enough for those all-day summer season events when I’m on my feet too. These neutral round toe ones from Charles and Keith and pretty pointy ones from Mango are also great options combining style and comfort.
Luxury
Affordable
SUNGLASSES
Now is the time to invest in some quality sunglasses for summer. If you’re looking to splurge these tortoiseshell ones by Fendi are chic. I have also been recommending these oversized shades by Ferragamo to everyone after snapping them up myself for fashion month. A real statement piece, they’re a great shape and colour that elevate any outfit. Excellent quality for the price tag.
Luxury
Affordable
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
This is the only colour I'm interested in wearing this spring
You probably own it already
By Penny Goldstone
-
Eager to build a strong, stable core from home? 7 advanced Pilates core exercises that coaches do themselves
Stability, strength *and* control? It's a yes from us.
By Anna Bartter
-
I tested the world’s most powerful at-home laser for pigmentation and scarring—after just a few months, the results can’t be denied
At just shy of £600, is it worth it?
By Tori Crowther
-
Andrea's It List: 6 gifts any mum would be pleased to receive this Mother’s Day
My personal wish list for this Sunday or any time of the year
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring
Spring has arrived, along with some new season must-haves
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month
The most useful investment pieces for fashion month from Marie Claire's Editor In Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson rounds up her favourite investment pieces for the new season
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 warm essentials you'll live in this winter
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, rounds up her winter essentials
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking into 2025
Essential investment pieces from Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson