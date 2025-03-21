Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring
Spring has arrived, along with some new season must-haves
Spring is definitely in the air. I love this time of year with its hint of new beginnings and rebirth. I'm so ready to do away with dark winter clothes and embrace some colour like this skirt and top combo from Edeline Lee.
The Spring/Summer 25 collections had so much to take inspiration from. Femininity prevailed with a strong dose of romanticism - think ethereal silhouettes and sunshine shades. Meanwhile, spring workwear featured relaxed practical tailoring with the return of sharp shoulders and power dressing. Whatever your style, just a few smart investments this season will instantly update your wardrobe. Here are a few pieces I'm loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I can't wait to embrace some colour after months in dark winter coats. Pink featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 25 collections, and this cropped jacket by ME+EM is the perfect complement for jeans or black trousers for the season.
I'm not suggesting you need to buy a new bag every spring but if you're looking to invest now, the Mini Mayfair from Aspinal with its croc effect patent leather is a nod to the animal print trend. It's also stylish and multitasking enough to wear for work, plus all your summer season events and weddings.
I love white linen trousers but don't love the inevitable creasing that always happens within an hour of putting them on. These linen blend ones from Gap are slightly more heavy weight and tailored, making them perfect for the office and feature a wide leg and high waist, which is super flattering on. They're bound to sell out quickly.
There's something so feminine and demure about a polka dot dress. It always reminds me of the famous scene featuring Julia Roberts at the races in Pretty Woman. I recently discovered this black-and-white dress and love its high neck, elegant silhouette, and unique flared sleeves—demure but stylish for summer work events. It's excellent value and looks way more expensive than it is when on.
Is it a trench, is it a waistcoat? I'm not sure but I love this sleeveless jacket with its oversized lapels and cinched-in waist. Throw over a snug-fitting polo neck and pair with jeans until the weather heats up for the ultimate statement. Will look great with a vest and loose linen trousers for summer too.
This pretty cropped blouse with cutout embroidery is versatile and leans into all the feminine romance that was everywhere this season. Pair with jeans, a blazer and ballet flats.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
There are some trends that quietly sweep in and are suddenly everywhere to the point that you feel they've been around for years. One such trend is the Barn Jacket. This boxy collared waxed fabric jacket was once reserved for countryside hikes with wellies until Miuccia Prada sent barn jackets down the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk alongside tasseled tops and sheer skirts.
Over at Marie Claire, Fashion Writer Jazzeria Harris has trailed the internet to bring you the ultimate edit of the best barn jackets to shop now. Check out her round up, including my favourite - this stylish cream one which is perfect for Spring from Barbour with corduroy trim which is a great value for the quality.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
Royal sources have opened up about the Wales family’s home rule
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This is the chic jacket trend the fashion set can't stop wearing this season
Introducing the drawstring jacket
By Sofia Piza
-
Timothée Chalamet is “very much in love” with Kylie Jenner, according to sources
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month
The most useful investment pieces for fashion month from Marie Claire's Editor In Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson rounds up her favourite investment pieces for the new season
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 warm essentials you'll live in this winter
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, rounds up her winter essentials
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking into 2025
Essential investment pieces from Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 essentials that help me stay active through winter
Fitness and wellness must-haves
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 10 holy-grail items I'm using to recharge over the break
Self-care essentials
By Andrea Thompson