Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring

Spring is definitely in the air. I love this time of year with its hint of new beginnings and rebirth. I'm so ready to do away with dark winter clothes and embrace some colour like this skirt and top combo from Edeline Lee.

The Spring/Summer 25 collections had so much to take inspiration from. Femininity prevailed with a strong dose of romanticism - think ethereal silhouettes and sunshine shades. Meanwhile, spring workwear featured relaxed practical tailoring with the return of sharp shoulders and power dressing. Whatever your style, just a few smart investments this season will instantly update your wardrobe. Here are a few pieces I'm loving.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Me+Em Contrast Bound Crop Jacket £325 at Me+Em I can't wait to embrace some colour after months in dark winter coats. Pink featured heavily in the Spring/Summer 25 collections, and this cropped jacket by ME+EM is the perfect complement for jeans or black trousers for the season. Aspinal of London Mini Mayfair Bag £550 at Aspinal of London I'm not suggesting you need to buy a new bag every spring but if you're looking to invest now, the Mini Mayfair from Aspinal with its croc effect patent leather is a nod to the animal print trend. It's also stylish and multitasking enough to wear for work, plus all your summer season events and weddings. GAP White Wide Leg Heavyweight Linen-Blend Trousers £60 at GAP I love white linen trousers but don't love the inevitable creasing that always happens within an hour of putting them on. These linen blend ones from Gap are slightly more heavy weight and tailored, making them perfect for the office and feature a wide leg and high waist, which is super flattering on. They're bound to sell out quickly. Mango Flared Sleeve Polka Dot Dress £89.99 at Mango There's something so feminine and demure about a polka dot dress. It always reminds me of the famous scene featuring Julia Roberts at the races in Pretty Woman. I recently discovered this black-and-white dress and love its high neck, elegant silhouette, and unique flared sleeves—demure but stylish for summer work events. It's excellent value and looks way more expensive than it is when on.

Cos Sleeveless Hybrid Trench Coat £110 at Cos Is it a trench, is it a waistcoat? I'm not sure but I love this sleeveless jacket with its oversized lapels and cinched-in waist. Throw over a snug-fitting polo neck and pair with jeans until the weather heats up for the ultimate statement. Will look great with a vest and loose linen trousers for summer too. Zara Cropped Blouse with Embroidery £27.99 at Zara This pretty cropped blouse with cutout embroidery is versatile and leans into all the feminine romance that was everywhere this season. Pair with jeans, a blazer and ballet flats. Monica Vinader Essential Bangle £250 at Monica Vinader I've just added this bangle from Monica Vinanda to my birthday wish list. It's super chic for occasions but practical enough to wear every day. I have a bit of a thing for pink so love the rose gold but it's also available in silver and yellow gold too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Barbour)

There are some trends that quietly sweep in and are suddenly everywhere to the point that you feel they've been around for years. One such trend is the Barn Jacket. This boxy collared waxed fabric jacket was once reserved for countryside hikes with wellies until Miuccia Prada sent barn jackets down the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk alongside tasseled tops and sheer skirts .

Over at Marie Claire, Fashion Writer Jazzeria Harris has trailed the internet to bring you the ultimate edit of the best barn jackets to shop now. Check out her round up, including my favourite - this stylish cream one which is perfect for Spring from Barbour with corduroy trim which is a great value for the quality.