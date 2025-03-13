Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week

The past month has been a bit of a whirlwind as I've made my way through various fashion weeks from London to Milan and finally Paris. It's meant considerable outfit changes, plus a lot of back-to-back travelling, so packing outfits has been a particular challenge.

The key is having a handful of strong looks that can take you day to night when days typically start with a breakfast meeting or presentation, followed by all day shows and then onto late night dinners or parties. It means when I’m planning, I need to be super organised and plan every one of my outfits in advance (we barely have time for loo and lunch breaks so changing outfits midway through the day is out of the question).

For me, it’s all about reliable layers and basics that I can rotate and mix up with a handful of good statement pieces and stand out accessories (read shoes, bags and necklaces!) to make an impact. Here are a few of my favourites.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Whistles Blue Suede Western Jacket £449 at Whistles I'm currently having a mini love affair with both tassels and suede so this jacket combines my two latest obsessions in one item. I've styled this with jeans or leather trousers and a simple white T-shirt during fashion month and got so many compliments on it. The perfect easy wear statement piece. Casadei Debby Boots £1,019 at FarFetch Yes, more tassels. These stunning Casadei boots are not cheap but they are an investment I'll wear forever. They instantly elevate every outfit and due to the perfect engineering are super comfortable too. Great with a cropped trouser or my leather skirt and a real talking point. The gold detail perfectly matched all my accessories too. I love the black but the brown version are currently 50% off. Tod's Embellished Nubuck Loafers £630 at Net-A-Porter When I'm not in heels at fashion week, I'm in my flat boots or my loafers. These classic Tods brown suede ones are my go-to choice. I love the embellished signature gold hardware and comfy rubber sole for pacing the streets between shows. Levis Shaping Jeans £95 at Levis On the days I've needed to travel abroad and go straight into a full day, these high waisted wide leg jeans have been a saviour. Uber comfortable for travelling but smart enough to wear on the front row with a white shirt and my favourite trench. The fitted high waist makes them super flattering too. Stella McCartney Oversized Double-breasted Wool-blend Jacket £750 (was £1,250) at Mytheresa When it comes to fashion week uniforms, you can't get better than a great oversized black blazer. This double breasted Stella one features beautiful tailoring but with a hint of stretch for comfort. Probably my most worn item this month and thrown over everything from jeans to dresses. Ami Paris ADC Embroidered Cotton Oxford Shirt £230 at Net-A-Porter You'll never regret spending a little more on a great white shirt. This loose boxy shaped one features the signature AMI PARIS logo and mother of pearl button details. It's that item I can always rely on to help me feel instantly fresh and pulled together as fashion month draws on. Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 at Clyde The classic trench is another fashion week staple. Light enough to take everywhere and versatile enough for whatever the European weather throws at you in February and March. The sell-out oversized Clyde version by Sezane just came back in stock. From the fit to the silhouette to the lining, it's flawless. Oma The Label Nova Choker £150 at Oma The Label I love a chunky gold necklace I can throw on to add a bit of interest to my outfit and am a big fan of Oma the label by stylist Neumi Anekhe who draws inspiration for her designs from her Scandinavian and Nigerian heritage. This choker pairs perfectly with all my earrings and looks great with all black - which lets face it is mostly what I'm in all month this time of year. Chanel Le Vernis $33 at Chanel I've never been through fashion month without my classic Le Vernis Chanel nail colour - Pirate. I can't find a better shade that lasts and matches this one in terms of quality. LV Biker PM Bag £3,250 at Louis Vuitton There's a new IT bag on the block I've seen on a few arms this fashion month, and while I'll need to save up for this one, I reckon it's worth every penny. It's the LV Biker - a new signature bag, by the artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, which is inspired by the biker jacket, combining two of my favourite things. This super stylish statement piece is high up on my wish list since it debuted on the Spring-Summer 25 runway. It's the perfect size and I love the unique two tone finish and silver hardware with black leather trims too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Arket)

It's official. The colour red is having a moment. The red fashion trend is in fact, getting bigger, bolder, and better for Spring/Summer 2025 . From chic red jackets to statement tights , there were pops of the colour everywhere over fashion month, a welcome break from the grey skies and relentless rain.

Over on Marie Claire, our contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone has scoured the internet for the best pieces around, which she's rounded up with some great styling tips. Shop the full guide including this chic cropped knitted jacket now.