Andrea's It List: 6 gifts any mum would be pleased to receive this Mother’s Day
My personal wish list
I love March. Not only do the clocks go forward, marking the beginning of those long light evenings, but it's my birthday month and Mother's Day, too. This year, all of these fall on the same weekend, so I'm particularly excited. I've rounded up a few of the things that are on my personal wish list this year, alongside the sort of thoughtful gifts every mother would appreciate receiving - aside from a lie-in, a mushy card and a bit of pampering, of course. So whether you're looking for something for tomorrow or just a chic gift for a special woman in your life, I've got you covered.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I've always mixed up my gold and silver, so I love this stylish Martha Calvo chain necklace, which embraces both chunky links in gold and rhodium-plated metal. Personally, I'd wear this to show off both tones, but it can be turned to display whichever fits her mood day to day. Like two necklaces in one.
So many people I know have gone back to paper diaries this year. There's something about putting pen to paper that feels slightly more mindful and intentional. This green croc-effect one with gold fastening is so beautiful it's sure to spark a little joy when she takes it out each day.
There's something so luxurious about putting on a good body oil day and night. The 'Satin Oil’ by Diptique is infused with notes of Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, and Saffron, and can be used on both hair and skin. It's the sort of buy that might feel just a bit too indulgent to get for yourself but it's such a lovely gift to receive and looks great on your bathroom shelf.
If she's the sort of mum that's constantly on the go (and let’s face it, which mum isn't), she may appreciate being gifted these super chic Oscar patent leather loafers. These beautiful Italian-made penny-styled shoes are so versatile she can wear them with anything, and I can vouch for them on the comfort front, too.
Chances are that if she loves her jewellery, she probably needs somewhere to store her favourite pieces but hasn't got around to buying anything. This velvet Billie Brahe jewellery box is perfect for her dressing table but equally practical for travelling.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for the ultimate investment bag that will stand the test of time? I'm loving the latest incarnation of the famous Gucci horsebit chain bag. The mini '73' bucket bag features a magnified version of the signature metal hardware and the softest leather. It’s compact and elegant enough as an evening bag but the bucket-style shape with lined canvas and adjustable shoulder strap make it super practical too.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have “called off” their wedding due to “major issues”
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Rugby is undergoing a revolution in 2025 - and Ilona Maher is leading the way
Join Rugby World's Joseph Robinson as he explores the Ilona Maher effect and shares the other talented and inspirational female athletes you need to know about.
By Joseph Robinson
-
Introducing Global phenomenon, Olympic medallist and rugby icon Ilona Maher
By Ally Head
-
Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring
Spring has arrived, along with some new season must-haves
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month
The most useful investment pieces for fashion month from Marie Claire's Editor In Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson rounds up her favourite investment pieces for the new season
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 warm essentials you'll live in this winter
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, rounds up her winter essentials
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking into 2025
Essential investment pieces from Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 essentials that help me stay active through winter
Fitness and wellness must-haves
By Andrea Thompson