Andrea's It List: 6 gifts any mum would be pleased to receive this Mother’s Day

I love March. Not only do the clocks go forward, marking the beginning of those long light evenings, but it's my birthday month and Mother's Day, too. This year, all of these fall on the same weekend, so I'm particularly excited. I've rounded up a few of the things that are on my personal wish list this year, alongside the sort of thoughtful gifts every mother would appreciate receiving - aside from a lie-in, a mushy card and a bit of pampering, of course. So whether you're looking for something for tomorrow or just a chic gift for a special woman in your life, I've got you covered.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Martha Calvo Chain £215 at Net-A-Porter I've always mixed up my gold and silver, so I love this stylish Martha Calvo chain necklace, which embraces both chunky links in gold and rhodium-plated metal. Personally, I'd wear this to show off both tones, but it can be turned to display whichever fits her mood day to day. Like two necklaces in one. Green Croc-Effect Diary £250 at Net-A-Porter So many people I know have gone back to paper diaries this year. There's something about putting pen to paper that feels slightly more mindful and intentional. This green croc-effect one with gold fastening is so beautiful it's sure to spark a little joy when she takes it out each day. Satin Oil by Diptique £52 at Net-A-Porter There's something so luxurious about putting on a good body oil day and night. The 'Satin Oil’ by Diptique is infused with notes of Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, and Saffron, and can be used on both hair and skin. It's the sort of buy that might feel just a bit too indulgent to get for yourself but it's such a lovely gift to receive and looks great on your bathroom shelf. Oscar Patent Leather Loafers £330 at Net-A-Porter If she's the sort of mum that's constantly on the go (and let’s face it, which mum isn't), she may appreciate being gifted these super chic Oscar patent leather loafers. These beautiful Italian-made penny-styled shoes are so versatile she can wear them with anything, and I can vouch for them on the comfort front, too. Billie Brahe Jewellery Box £75 at Net-A-Porter Chances are that if she loves her jewellery, she probably needs somewhere to store her favourite pieces but hasn't got around to buying anything. This velvet Billie Brahe jewellery box is perfect for her dressing table but equally practical for travelling. Oversized Gucci Shades £195 at Net-A-Porter A great pair of shades is the ultimate accessory. These minimalist oversized Gucci ones with subtle GG emblem will elevate any outfit and are the sort of shape and style that suit anyone and won't date. A great price for the quality, too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Gucci Bucket Bag)

Looking for the ultimate investment bag that will stand the test of time? I'm loving the latest incarnation of the famous Gucci horsebit chain bag. The mini '73' bucket bag features a magnified version of the signature metal hardware and the softest leather. It’s compact and elegant enough as an evening bag but the bucket-style shape with lined canvas and adjustable shoulder strap make it super practical too.