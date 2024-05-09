This Aligne waistcoat is everywhere ATM but here are the products I’m even more obsessed with
The Aligne new-in section is not to be missed
I’ve been seeing one *specific* waistcoat style all over my social media at the moment - it’s longline, has a structured waist, plenty of buttons and a chic high neckline - and the Aligne SS24 collection excels in this exact style. The only problem? It’s almost sold out in pretty much every colour right now.
But fear not. Aside from the viral waistcoat (which can be styled with satin skirts, baggy jeans, linen trousers - you name it), Aligne’s spring/summer collection is awash with modern silhouettes and lightweight tailoring in muted tones with flashes of colour and print. Essentially, this is a timeless fashion-lover’s dream -and I want it all.
As a Shopping Editor, I browse through hundreds of products on a daily basis - so naturally I have my favourite brands that I gravitate towards, and Aligne is definitely one of them.
Why? Well, the brand nails sophisticated dressing - from elevated basics and chic tailoring to elegant, timeless pieces that have a trend-led feel but somehow still feel really timeless. The sort of pieces you can wear year after year, making them worth the investment.
For the reasons outlined above, Aligne’s products sell out fast, but luckily, the brand does pretty regular restocks of its most popular styles. That’s where we come in - this article will be updated regularly with the newest Aligne drops for you to shop.
So without further ado, here are the Aligne new in pieces I have my Shopping Editor’s eye on right now - from linen sundresses to chic workwear, this is everything currently in my basket.
Our top Aligne new in picks
My favourite high-neck longline waistcoat in a pinstripe denim - this is the perfect balance of timeless and modern.
I will be living in this come summer - it's the perfect piece to throw on in a heatwave.
I was reluctant to buy into the return of the peplum top trend, but this red number has well and truly convinced me.
Similar to the straight-neckline style above, this waistcoat is a timeless style with a twist. I'm obsessed.
Speaking of shorts, this striped pair makes the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
A classic cotton dress is a summer staple, and I'm a huge fan of the broderie detailing on this one.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
