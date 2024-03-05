Chanel AW24: A Deauville love story
Floppy hats and seaside hues
The Chanel AW24 show at Paris Fashion Week opened with a short black and white film featuring Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt, a couple at the beginning of a love story, in a tribute to the film A Man and a Woman by French director Claude Lelouch.
It sees them flirt and grab dinner in Deauville, the French coastal town that is the inspiration behind the collection imagined by Virginie Viard.
The town holds a special place in the history of Chanel. It inspired Gabrielle Chanel to create her famous relaxed nautical looks, inspired by sailors' marinières tops with their wide collars and black ties, which can be seen throughout the collection.
It was also the location of her first boutique in 1912, in which she sold ready-to-wear and hats, which were the star of the show in all their wide-brimmed, floppy glory.
“Deauville is where everything started for the House. 1912, the creation of her hat shop and then very quickly the first clothes with their visionary, radical style. It’s where it all began for Gabrielle Chanel. This story is very close to my heart,” confides Virginie Viard in the show notes.
The catwalk itself was transformed into the famous seaside town's boardwalk, with models walking as if they were taking a romantic stroll at dusk.
The palette for the AW24 collection took its cue from this: pastel shades of pink, mauve, orange and pale blue mimicking the sky.
Carrying on with the nautical theme, there were sailor jumpers with wide collars, kmitwear featuring flying seagulls, drop-waist dresses adorned with sailor bows and painted the colours of sunset, whimsical silk negligees echoing the waves.
The collection was full of wearable pieces, Virginie's take on what the well-heeled city-dwellers would wear to a seaside escape: think puffer jackets decorated with a camelia flower, shearling coats, relaxed knitted separates and plenty of denim (well plenty of denim for Chanel).
For all the casual pieces, there were plenty of frothy sheer dresses, tweed separates and tailoring, layered jewellery and of course, iconic handbags.
Oh I do like to be by the seaside indeed.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Who is Joe Jonas' reported girlfriend Stormi Bree?
The two are reportedly going strong
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The creative hobby Princess Kate didn't quite master
She tried!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were just spotted on a loved-up beach date
"'They looked madly in love."
By Iris Goldsztajn