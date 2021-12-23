The Selfridges sale has started and the discounts are seriously impressive

We think it's time for a whole new wardrobe...
It might not be Boxing Day, but the designer sales have already started and we couldn’t be more excited. From Net-A-Porter to Farfetch and MyTheresa, there are some amazing discounts on offer right now. We have been patiently waiting for the Selfridges sale to arrive, constantly refreshing the website on our laptops and phones, and finally the day has come. Our baskets are already full with lots of designer bargains, so we thought it was only right to share some of our favourite pieces for you to shop.
Selfridges sale quick links:
- SKIMS: Velour cropped stretch-velour top,
was £60now £30
- 7 Days Active: Monday logo-print cotton-jersey jogging bottoms,
was £100now £50
- Reformation: Cort top and shorts organic cotton-knit set,
was £265 now £150
With the new year quickly approaching, it is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and welcome in some brand new pieces. Whether you are looking for a staple winter coat, comfy loungewear to work from home or that perfect party dress for New Year’s Eve, the Selfridges sale has everything you could ever want and more. Their extensive range of designers means there is something for everyone, and the savings this year are seriously impressive.
What to shop in the Selfridges sale
Check out our top picks from the Selfridges sale below, including Self-Portrait, Jacquemus, Nanushka and more…
S Max Mara Joan single-breasted wool coat,
was £730 now £500 | Selfridges
This Max Mara camel coat is such a winter staple. Made from 100% wool, it features a button-down front, notch lapels and handy slip pockets.
Saks Potts logo-embossed straight-leg high-rise leather trousers,
was £560 now £250 | Selfridges
Leather trousers can easily elevate any outfit. We love these logo-embossed ones by cool Copenhagen-based brand Saks Potts.
Self-Portrait scalloped lace mini dress,
was £320 now £175 | Selfridges
Need a last-minute New Year’s outfit? This scalloped lace mini dress by Self-Portrait features a scoop neck, short sleeves and a flattering frilled hem.
Jacquemus La maille Torre stretch-knit top,
was £235 now now £95
Jacquemus has been hugely popular this year, and it’s not hard to see why. Make a statement in this ribbed knit top that comes with adjustable harness trims on the sleeves.
Nanushka single-breasted woven jacket,
was £625 now £295 | Selfridges
No wardrobe is complete without a blazer. This single-breasted woven jacket by Nanushka has padded shoulders and contrast buttons, and can be dressed up or down for a range of looks.
Self-Portrait embroidered collar-embellished cotton and wool-blend jumper,
was £260 now £150 | Selfridges
If your knitwear is looking a little worse for wear, treat yourself to this super cute collar-embellished jumper by Self-Portrait. The lilac colour will see you into spring and beyond.
Levi’s barrel tapered high-rise organic-cotton jeans,
was £120 now £50 | Selfridges
Levi’s is always our go to when we need new jeans. Their tapered high-rise jeans give a relaxed fit, and feature an all-over faded wash and raw hems.