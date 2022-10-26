Selena Gomez's casual outfit formula is the epitome of chic

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While we usually only get an insight into a celebrity's style through red carpets (opens in new tab) and at black tie events (opens in new tab), often it can be even more interesting to see how they dress when they're off duty.

Case in point, Selena Gomez was recently spotted out and about in New York City and her off-duty outfit was one that's definitely worthy of recreation.

While heading to dinner at Carbone, Gomez sported a double-breasted charcoal coat (opens in new tab), alongside a striped roll-neck knit and finished her look with a pair of denim jeans (opens in new tab). Adding to the chic factor, Gomez styled her hair in a sleek, low bun and added a red lip for good measure. Because, why not?

(Image credit: Splash News/Courtesy of Aisle8)

The beauty of Selena's look was in its simplicity. The outfit was comprised of timeless wardrobe staples that would easily maintain their appeal no matter the year (or decade for that matter). A striped knit is a staple many of us return to every autumn, while a double-breasted coat is certainly a forever investment.

If you'd like to emulate Selena's look, you're in luck, as the star's outfit was predominantly comprised of high-street pieces, all of which are still in stock. Selena's coat is from Mango, her jumper is from Everlane and her jeans are by LA-based brand Re/Done.

While Gomez undoubtedly has every designer option at her fingertips, it's nice to see the star opt for some more attainable options. Keep scrolling to shop her look below.

Shop Selena Gomez's exact outfit: