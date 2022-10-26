Selena Gomez's casual outfit formula is the epitome of chic
And it's all from the high street.
While we usually only get an insight into a celebrity's style through red carpets (opens in new tab) and at black tie events (opens in new tab), often it can be even more interesting to see how they dress when they're off duty.
Case in point, Selena Gomez was recently spotted out and about in New York City and her off-duty outfit was one that's definitely worthy of recreation.
While heading to dinner at Carbone, Gomez sported a double-breasted charcoal coat (opens in new tab), alongside a striped roll-neck knit and finished her look with a pair of denim jeans (opens in new tab). Adding to the chic factor, Gomez styled her hair in a sleek, low bun and added a red lip for good measure. Because, why not?
The beauty of Selena's look was in its simplicity. The outfit was comprised of timeless wardrobe staples that would easily maintain their appeal no matter the year (or decade for that matter). A striped knit is a staple many of us return to every autumn, while a double-breasted coat is certainly a forever investment.
If you'd like to emulate Selena's look, you're in luck, as the star's outfit was predominantly comprised of high-street pieces, all of which are still in stock. Selena's coat is from Mango, her jumper is from Everlane and her jeans are by LA-based brand Re/Done.
While Gomez undoubtedly has every designer option at her fingertips, it's nice to see the star opt for some more attainable options. Keep scrolling to shop her look below.
Shop Selena Gomez's exact outfit:
Mango Tailored oversize wool coat, £199 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Cloud Turtleneck, £174 (opens in new tab)
Re/Done 90s Comfort Stretch High-Rise Ankle Crop skinny jeans, £235 (opens in new tab)
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
