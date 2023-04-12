If you have any summer weddings to attend (opens in new tab), milestone birthdays to celebrate or just need a general reason to dress up, we have good news: Rixo just launched rental!

The launch coincides with the opening of the brand's new London flagship store on the King's Road and is just one of the many new exciting initiatives Rixo has debuted. Alongside rental, Rixo's new store will also feature a selection of pre-loved pieces (opens in new tab) available for purchase, as well as a shoppable collection of curated vintage clothing. (opens in new tab)

Rixo's new flagship store on the King's Road. (Image credit: Rixo)

Over the last eight years, Rixo has solidified itself as a go-to brand for stylish women all over the globe and now its business model is set to become a little more sustainable. By championing rental and pre-loved, Rixo is not only working towards a more circular structure but is also becoming more accessible to a wider customer base. (While a Rixo dress might retail for upwards of £250, the brand's rental options start at around £40.)

"Our customer has been asking us for rental for a while, but we wanted to make sure we did it at the right time for us," Rixo co-founder, Henrietta Rix, told Marie Claire. "Rental is important as part of our sustainability journey and we know sometimes customers do want to wear a special piece just once for a big occasion. Allowing customers to rent occasion pieces helps to reduce consumption and for us to be more responsible as a brand."

The initial rental selection includes 26 styles and is a greatest-hits collection of Rixo pieces, including coveted summer dresses (like the brand's ever-popular Gio style) and even bridal wear.

"We wanted to offer lots of party and occasion pieces," Henrietta explained. "We really thought about what styles our customer would love to rent, what pieces are popular already, and then which ones we picture for an extra special occasion. We’ve also offered a selection of bridal for the modern bride who might want to rent a dress for her big day!"

Rixo's new flagship store on the King's Road. (Image credit: Rixo)

For the first time ever, Rixo will also be offering a selection of second-hand pieces to shop in-store. Customers are being encouraged to bring their pre-loved Rixo to the store in exchange for a gift card. The pre-loved pieces will then be refreshed and available to shop in-store for a discounted rate. Prices will range depending on the condition of the product. "We have a bronze, silver, and gold tiering process," Henrietta explained.

Vintage is another new addition to the brand's in-store rotation. "We’re both vintage obsessed and if we’re not wearing RIXO we’re wearing vintage," Henrietta said on the decision to create a vintage edit. "Our flagship is the true ‘House of RIXO’ and we wanted to have lots of different elements true to our DNA, for our customers to immerse themselves in. There is speciality vintage such as silk Pucci dresses as well as more attainable price point items such as a lace cotton blouse."

Rixo's brand-new flagship store at 114-116 Kings Road is set to open today, in the meantime, you can browse a selection of the brand's rental pieces below.

