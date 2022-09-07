Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"People come back to Rixo because they remember how good they felt wearing it."

If you’ve ever attended a Rixo presentation—or seen footage of the fabulous events online—you will know the brand’s co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey are steadfast in their commitment to celebrating a diverse range of women.

At their events, you’ll find models of varying ages, body shapes and sizes, all dressed in equally chic (read: enviably cool) attire. It is obvious that, as a brand, Rixo is passionate about being accessible to a wide range of women. And today the label has taken a further step in making that a reality by launching an extended size range.

Rixo has announced that all collections moving forward will contain pieces available in a size 6 to a size 24. “It’s a proud moment for us to have taken this huge step in the right direction,” explained co-founder Henrietta Rix. “We’re not perfect, but for us, this is only the beginning.“

Until now, Rixo has offered up to a size 20, though this collection launch marks the brand’s first foray into sizes that exceed that.

Extending its size range was not a move Rixo made hastily. The founders wanted to get it right, ensuring the collection would resonate with customers. To guarantee this, Henrietta and Orlagh sought the opinion of extended sizing experts.

“We have really taken our time. It has been over a year, almost two years in the making.” Henrietta told Marie Claire. “We worked closely with a consultant who offered her honest feedback with regards to what she finds difficult to find in the market. It helped us to understand how Rixo can offer that piece to the consumer and it was actually really fun to hear someone else’s opinion.”

While some brands may offer a diluted take on their aesthetic within an extended size range, you can guarantee this will never be the case when it comes to Rixo. “We really wanted to make sure that it wasn’t a lesser version of Rixo,” Henrietta said. “We wanted to ensure it was definitely still gorgeous pieces that make people feel like the best version of themselves.”

And gorgeous they are. The collection is filled with Rixo hallmarks including bold colour, mixed prints and quintessentially Rixo midi dress silhouettes.

“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work before we launch something to get the fit right,” Henrietta explained. “People see Rixo and think, ‘oh it’s all about the prints or the colours,’ but actually what our customers love is the fit of the garment. People come back to Rixo because they remember how good they felt wearing it.”

Keep scrolling to shop Rixo’s latest collection of pieces ranging from a size 6 to a size 24.

Shop Rixo’s latest collection: