With London Fashion Week in full swing, our fashion team shares the best stuff you need to know about.

Rejina Pyo gave us a caramel-hued collection women want to wear

There is no one quite like Rejina Pyo to make us fall in love with basics. For AW20, the designer elevated the humble camel coat and jumper by painting them in gorgeous shades of coffee and caramel. Dresses and skirts featured touches of metallics, and the whole look at am American retro feel to it that had our pulses racing.

RIXO joined forces with Christian Lacroix

This season, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, joined forces with the House of Christian Lacroix to create a dazzling limited edition collection full of gorgeous colours, retro prints and shapes and gems. Each look was styled using vintage Christian Lacroix jewellery and bags loaned from the brand’s Paris archive.

In an effort to remain sustainable and special, pieces from the latest collection are 1 of 50 globally. The limited-edition capsule will be available to buy the moment it debuts exclusively in-store and online with RIXO and Browns, as well as at Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysees Paris concept store from size XXS (UK6) to XL (UK16).

Lena Dunham headlined 16Arlington

Eagle-eyed viewers on the 16Arlington FROW this year noticed a very famous face leading the models on the runway, Lena Dunham. The 33-year-old actress and 16Arlington super fan made her runway debut for the brand’s Valentine’s show where all the attendees were given a rose.

Shrimps went down the royal style route

Shrimps went regal this year, not only with actual royals Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Mary Charteris on the front row, but also on the runway. We’re talking Kate Middleton style headbands, Anastasia inspired muffs, Princess Margaret style sunglasses, Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral style country jackets and evening attire suitable for The Crown.

Scroll down for some of our favourite looks from all the shows too.