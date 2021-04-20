Rixo has just launched a line of dreamy bridesmaids dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Calling all brides and bridesmaids-to-be! It’s official, Rixo is now your one-stop store for all your bridal needs. Rixo launched wedding dresses at the beginning of the year, and now it’s expanding even further into the bridal market by releasing a long-awaited line of bridesmaids dresses.

Designed by co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, the 14-piece collection features an array of styles to suit all tastes and shapes, from halter neck to V-neck, tiered skirts to A-line, long sleeves to capped.

Shop the Rixo Bridesmaid collection now – prices range from £275 – £315

To add a subtle sense of continuity throughout, you can find matching patterns and prints, including the new Virtues of Rosemary, and the much-loved Pen Print, across several gowns in shades of coral, green, blue and white, shades inspired by vintage lingerie and silk slips from the 1930s.

You can mix and match shades and styles, or go for the same tone throughout, the choice is yours and the possibilities are endless. And the best bit is you can rewear each style for any other occasion, on other words, the holy grail of bridesmaids dresses.

‘Over the last (almost) 6 years of RIXO, we have absolutely loved seeing our ready-to-wear dresses on so many beautiful bridesmaids and bridal parties. We have used this time to really understand what makes the perfect bridesmaid dress – the style, fit and colours that our customers always come back to. Armed with this knowledge we decided to design a bridesmaid specific line that celebrates all of our findings so far and we are so excited to share it with everyone!’ say Henrietta and Orlagh.

The collection is available to shop online now, and it will also be stocked in RIXO’s Bridal store in Belgravia, London (you can contact bridal@rixo.co.uk to book an appointment).