Princess Charlotte’s birthday dress is from the high street

For Princess Charlotte’s birthday this weekend, her parents shared some gorgeous snaps, once again taken by Kate Middleton – and if you haven’t noticed already, she is the exact lookalike of another royal.

They were taken in April, while the family of five helped to pack up and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in their local area. The packages were even said to include pasta made by the children themselves.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a checked smock dress, which was surprisingly not by a designer, but by one of her mother’s favourite high street stores, Zara.

But if you were hoping to get your hands on the dress, I’m afraid it’s been sold out for a while, as it was actually from last season. However, I’ve found this virtually identical one from Shein for £15.99 which is selling out fast, but if you’re lucky you might get one of the last ones.

Shop now: SHEIN Girls Ruffle Trim Houndstooth Smock Dress for £15.99 from SHEIN

Though not much has bee revealed about how Princess Charlotte spent the rest of her fifth birthday, Kate Middleton talked in the past about her tradition of staying up late to bake a birthday cake the night before, so it’s likely they had a little tea party to celebrate.