Did you spot William and Kate in Princess Charlotte’s birthday photos?

The youngster's parents are visible in one of the pictures shared to mark her fifth birthday

It’s safe to say that Princess Charlotte is already one of our favourite members of the royal family. She’s already made history for women, and is also reportedly the reason for the Queen’s refusal to step down.

The Cambridge’s middle child celebrated her fifth birthday this week, with her parents sharing a seleciton of photographs to mark the occasion.

Princess Charlotte’s birthday is shortly after her younger brother Prince Louis’, who turned two at the end of April – with Kate Middleton sharing this behind-the-scenes shot of the toddler to mark the day.

The photographs included Charlotte delivering food packages to vulnerable people in their local area; the Cambridge family are spending lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, rather than Kensington Palace.

But did you notice Prince William and Kate Middleton are visible in one of the new photographs?

If you look carefully at the second picture in the gallery, you’ll notice Charlotte’s parents in the door’s reflection, with her mum holding the camera.

Adorable!

We can’t wait to hear what the Cambridge children get up to next.