Kate Middleton and Prince William have been teaching their children this impressive dish

And now we all want to try it.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

Since being in lockdown, the family has only made more news, from the activities they are busying themselves with to how the family of five celebrated both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthdays this past week.

It has been reported that the Cambridge children are fans of cooking, with Kate revealing at an engagement last year that she likes to make pizza dough with her children. And given that some of Prince Louis’ first words were ‘Mary Berry’ (yes, really!), he certainly seems to be following suit.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess posted a series of photographs of Princess Charlotte delivering food packages to elderly people in the area, and it revealed the impressive dish that the Cambridge family had been making most recently.

The dish in question? Homemade pasta.

Yes, really. The miniature royal delivered bags of homemade pasta to people in the area, said to have been made by the family of five.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet snaps on their Kensington Royal Instagram account. ‘The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.’

Well, that’s lovely.