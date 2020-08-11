The outfit Princess Beatrice wore the night before her wedding is very laid back

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding attire carries on breaking all the rules. She made a last minute request to borrow her grandmother’s vintage dress, which she altered in very subtle ways.

She also broke tradition with her wedding ring, and even recycled her wedding shoes too. Now a picture of her outfit the night before the wedding has been revealed, and it is refreshingly laid back.

Princess Eugenie posted it to celebrate her sister’s birthday this week, writing, ‘Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ‘⁣

As the Princess wrote, Beatrice has her hair tied up with a scrunchie, and a face free of make-up. She is also wearing a cute embroidered red and white Breton tee, with a word embroidered on the top left. While we can’t quite make out what that word is, it might be ‘morning’ or ‘sunshine’.

We haven’t managed to find out where it’s from, you can shop a very similar style here, for £17.45.

The look is also very reminiscent of Kate Middleton, who sadly couldn’t be there due to the restrictions around wedding ceremonies during the pandemic. The Duchess is a big fan of Breton tops and often wears them with jeans when she’s off duty.