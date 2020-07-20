The unusual detail on Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a secret ceremony in Windsor on Friday, and have since released beautiful portraits from their intimate day, which of course gave us insights into their wedding attire.

It’s safe to say Beatrice is perhaps the most daring royal bride yet, having broken all the traditional rules, right down to her wedding ring.

Additionally, she borrowed her wedding dress from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, a totally unexpected move, since all royal brides get their dresses custom made for them (see Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress and Meghan Markle’s Givenchy gown).

The ivory dress is made of Peau de Soie taffeta and features intricate diamanté patterns across the bodice and sleeves. The Queen wore it to her UK premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962.

It was designed by British designer Norman Hartnell, who gained the Royal Warrant as Dressmaker both to the Queen Mother and the Queen in 1940 and 1957 respectively.

So by wearing the gown, Princess Beatrice not only paid homage to her grandmother, but to her great-grandmother also. However she made sure she put her own stamp on it too.

If you compare the dress on the day of the wedding, versus the day of the premiere in the 60s, you’ll see that it has been tweaked slightly, thanks to Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, both of which work closely with the Queen.

Princess Beatrice had organza puff sleeves added where before there were only straps, and had the hemline of the skirt straightened and trimmed with ivory satin, where before it was a puff ball style.

She finished off her bridal look with a tiara known as Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947. Her daughter Queen Anne also wore it for her wedding day, making it extra special.

We can all agree Princess Beatrice looked absolutely stunning.