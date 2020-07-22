Princess Beatrice recycled shoes for her wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Although Princess Eugenie made sure her wedding was as eco-friendly as possible by not having any plastic, Princess Beatrice is rapidly becoming the most sustainable bride in royal history.

Not only did she have a small wedding therefore minimal waste (due to pandemic restrictions, but still), she also donned an entirely recycled wedding outfit.

She wore the Queen’s favourite tiara and even borrowed one of her grandmother’s dresses, tweaking it slightly by adding sleeves and modernising the hemline to make it her own.

Now it has been revealed that the royal didn’t invest in a new pair of shoes for the big day, instead opting to re-wear some that she’s worn at least twice in the past.

In her wedding pictures, you can just about spot some glittering shoes, which are in fact by Valentino, and that the bride aptly wore to two other weddings in the past.

In fact, you would’ve first seen them at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, paired with a pink coat dress and that fascinator.

Princess Beatrice then went on to wear them again in July 2014 to attend the wedding of Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch in Rome.

That she wore a pair of shoes that is almost 10 years old is pretty much unheard of for a royal bride, which makes it all the more refreshing.

It’s safe to say she had that ‘something old’ covered in many ways on her big day.

Although not many details about the wedding have been revealed, Buckingham Palace did release the below statement.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’