Princess Beatrice broke royal tradition with her stunning wedding ring

Princess Beatrice surprised the world last week as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

Princess Beatrice didn’t stop there however, with her big day throwing up surprise after surprise.

Her wedding dress was a recycled look from the Queen’s wardrobe and her tiara was from the monarch’s own wedding day.

It was her wedding ring however that made the most news, with Princess Beatrice appearing to break royal tradition with her choice.

The typical royal family choice is gold wedding bands, with Princess Margaret, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall all using welsh gold for their wedding rings.

This is a tradition that the millennial royals have continued, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and most recently, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, all said to have followed suit.

Princess Beatrice however is reported to have instead opted for platinum and diamond, with her wedding band along with her engagement ring crafted by the same British jeweller, Shaun Leane.

‘I am thrilled for the happy couple, it warms my heart to see two wonderful people unite in love as much as Edoardo and Beatrice do,’ Shaun announced in a statement. ‘I feel very honoured to have been a part of their journey and to have been involved in the very special moments of designing and creating the engagement ring and wedding ring. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!