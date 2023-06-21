All the stars were out for last night's Louis Vuitton show in Paris, here are the best looks
Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kim K, oh my.
Last night, Louis Vuitton took over Paris (and Instagram feeds globally) with its Spring 2024 Menswear show. The runway marked a milestone for the brand as it was the debut collection for newly-appointed creative director Pharrell Williams.
The star was appointed to helm the menswear arm of the French luxury house earlier this year, following the passing of Louis Vuitton's previous creative director, Virgil Abloh, in 2021.
Unsurprisingly, the show was a star-studded affair, with Williams calling upon his A-list friends to sit front row. From Beyoncé and Jay Z, to Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian, the show's guest list read like a who's who of both Hollywood and the music industry combined.
A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)
A photo posted by on
As far as the fashion was concerned, Williams stayed true to the house codes, depicting a number of outfits in the brand's instantly recognisable checkerboard pattern. He also reimagined the iconic print, creating a pixilated camo pattern that he himself wore while taking his final bow.
The collection displayed both men's and womenswear, but offered a rather fluid approach to styling. For example, the look Rihanna wore to sit front row, was later seen on a male model when displayed on the runway.
In terms of celebrity styling, A-list attendees were of course dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton designs. Naomi Campbell opted for a Louis Vuitton monogrammed leather blazer and matching mini dress, while Zendaya sported a look from the brand's recent Resort 2024 collection.
Kim Kardashian arrived wearing a crop top and leggings in the newly reimaged pixilated camo print, and Kelly Rowland opted for an oversize blazer and logoed trouser combination.
For more of the best celebrity looks from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2024 menswear show, just keep scrolling.
The best dressed celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear show:
Naomi Campbell
Zendaya
Jay Z and Beyoncé
Kim Kardashian
Willow and Jaden Smith
Kelly Rowland
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Searches for linen skirts are on the rise, and I've already found the best options for summer
The chicest summer staple.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince William and Princess Kate were forced to miss the first day of Ascot for the most relatable reason
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Penn Badgley has revealed what You fans can expect in the final season
The fifth instalment will be the last time we see Joe Goldberg
By Jadie Troy-Pryde