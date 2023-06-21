Last night, Louis Vuitton took over Paris (and Instagram feeds globally) with its Spring 2024 Menswear show. The runway marked a milestone for the brand as it was the debut collection for newly-appointed creative director Pharrell Williams.

The star was appointed to helm the menswear arm of the French luxury house earlier this year, following the passing of Louis Vuitton's previous creative director, Virgil Abloh, in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the show was a star-studded affair, with Williams calling upon his A-list friends to sit front row. From Beyoncé and Jay Z, to Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian, the show's guest list read like a who's who of both Hollywood and the music industry combined.

As far as the fashion was concerned, Williams stayed true to the house codes, depicting a number of outfits in the brand's instantly recognisable checkerboard pattern. He also reimagined the iconic print, creating a pixilated camo pattern that he himself wore while taking his final bow.

The collection displayed both men's and womenswear, but offered a rather fluid approach to styling. For example, the look Rihanna wore to sit front row, was later seen on a male model when displayed on the runway.

In terms of celebrity styling, A-list attendees were of course dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton designs. Naomi Campbell opted for a Louis Vuitton monogrammed leather blazer and matching mini dress, while Zendaya sported a look from the brand's recent Resort 2024 collection.

Kim Kardashian arrived wearing a crop top and leggings in the newly reimaged pixilated camo print, and Kelly Rowland opted for an oversize blazer and logoed trouser combination.

The best dressed celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear show:

