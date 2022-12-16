Beyoncé text Meghan Markle to tell her she 'admires her bravery and vulnerability'

If Beyoncé even knew who we were, let alone casually texted us, we'd be beside ourselves - and Meghan Markle is exactly the same.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is a big fan of the icon, revealed that she had texted her support during a new episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Their series, which has already broken a number of records for the streaming service, has hit the headlines since the first episodes aired last week, with Harry talking about his relationship with William, and Meghan revealing how the press got hold of the letter to her Dad which she says the Queen and Charles encouraged her to write.

The funniest moment however is just how shocked and excited Meghan is that Beyoncé 'even knows who I am' - while Harry teases her about it.

In the last episode of the series, which has proved to be a massive hit with royal fans, Meghan says, sounding excited: "Beyoncé just texted."

Harry, meanwhile, mocks her slightly saying: “Shut up.”

The Halo singer texts Meghan just after their Oprah interview, in which they bravely spoke about why they left the royal family, and Meghan reads it out, telling Harry what the text says: “Just checking in.”

“Just checking in, so casual," Harry says, with Meghan adding: “I still can’t believe she knows who I am.”

Harry insists that Meghan should: “Go and call her."

But Meghan responds with: “No it’s okay. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” We love how supportive she is of her.

Harry seems to like Beyoncé's text as he says to Meghan: “That’s well said."

The public first saw them meet Beyoncé in 2019 when she and her husband Jay Z attended the Lion King premiere for which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the royal guests.

According to reports on the night, when Beyoncé met Meghan and kissed her on the cheek she said to her: "We love you guys."

They also offered the Sussexes advice, as they couple had just become parents - telling them to 'take time for themselves'.

Amazing.