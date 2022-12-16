Beyoncé text Meghan Markle to tell her she 'admires her bravery and vulnerability'

Beyoncé text Meghan Markle to tell her she 'admires her bravery and vulnerability'
The Duchess was just as starstruck as we would be
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
If Beyoncé even knew who we were, let alone casually texted us, we'd be beside ourselves - and Meghan Markle is exactly the same.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is a big fan of the icon, revealed that she had texted her support during a new episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.
Their series, which has already broken a number of records for the streaming service, has hit the headlines since the first episodes aired last week, with Harry talking about his relationship with William, and Meghan revealing how the press got hold of the letter to her Dad which she says the Queen and Charles encouraged her to write.
The funniest moment however is just how shocked and excited Meghan is that Beyoncé 'even knows who I am' - while Harry teases her about it.
In the last episode of the series, which has proved to be a massive hit with royal fans, Meghan says, sounding excited: "Beyoncé just texted."
Harry, meanwhile, mocks her slightly saying: “Shut up.”
The Halo singer texts Meghan just after their Oprah interview, in which they bravely spoke about why they left the royal family, and Meghan reads it out, telling Harry what the text says: “Just checking in.”
“Just checking in, so casual," Harry says, with Meghan adding: “I still can’t believe she knows who I am.”
Harry insists that Meghan should: “Go and call her."
But Meghan responds with: “No it’s okay. She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” We love how supportive she is of her.
Harry seems to like Beyoncé's text as he says to Meghan: “That’s well said."
The public first saw them meet Beyoncé in 2019 when she and her husband Jay Z attended the Lion King premiere for which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the royal guests.
According to reports on the night, when Beyoncé met Meghan and kissed her on the cheek she said to her: "We love you guys."
They also offered the Sussexes advice, as they couple had just become parents - telling them to 'take time for themselves'.
Amazing.
-
The 'Emily in Paris' cast is just as chic IRL and these photos prove it
Prada, Valentino, Fendi and more.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
The biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary
The series that has *everyone* talking
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
5 common reasons you might be struggling to get out of bed in the morning
If you're feeling tired, you're not alone.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary
The series that has *everyone* talking
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle's 'calm' wedding morning consisted of croissants and mimosas
Dreamy.
By Sarah Finley
-
Harry details 'terrifying' meeting with 'screaming' William after announcing he was stepping back from royal duties
The new episodes of the Sussexes Netflix documentary gives insight into the fallout following their decision
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle discusses death threats and fears for safety in new documentary episodes
"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William, Kate and Charles' teams will ensure "they react with dignity" to Harry and Meghan's documentary
There will be much strategising at the Palace
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary could put royal family 'at risk', claims royal insider
The Netflix series has been a huge topic of conversation
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The trailer for part two of Harry and Meghan's documentary has been released
The next three episodes will air on Thursday
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry and Meghan have a "twin soul connection," relationship expert says
This is so sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn