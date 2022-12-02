Pantone just announced its 2023 colour of the year, and you might already be wearing it

Each year Pantone, the authority on all things colour, announces its much-anticipated colour of the year. The company selects a shade that it believes embodies the year ahead, capturing the tone and spirit of what's to come. The prediction is a trend forecast (opens in new tab), and often in turn influences the creation of fashion, art and interiors.

So, what's Pantone's colour of the year for 2023, we hear you ask? None other than Viva Magenta.

Pantone suggests that the colour is both "powerful and empowering," and encompasses a "rebellious spirit." As per Pantone, the shade Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is "a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy." And we could all use a little more of that!

While the shade is connected to crimson and red, the video above also depicts how closely related Viva Magenta is to this year's prominent shade of fuschia pink (or Barbiecore pink, if you will). Although it's certainly not as bright as Barbiecore pink, it definitely sits in a similar palette, signalling a progression to a more muted shade.

As we all know, the bold, saturated Barbiecore pink hue was practically inescapable this summer. It was seen most prominently on Valentino's catwalk and then on the likes of Florence Pugh (opens in new tab), Lizzo and Anne Hathaway. In fact, fashion search engine Lyst, recently revealed that searches for the colour pink increased an impressive 416% this year.

If you felt like Barbiecore pink was a little too bright for you, then Pantone's recent reveal might feel like relieving news. Viva Magenta is certainly a more approachable and wearable iteration of this year's vibrant pink shade. We can only imagine now that Pantone has given its stamp of approval to the colour, it will be set to reign in 2023.

Interested in shopping the trend before the new year begins? Scroll on for some key magenta buys you can get your hands on now.

Shop Viva Magenta, Pantone's 2023 colour of the year:

